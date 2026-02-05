Flying Squirrels Hosting Job Fair Ahead of 2026 Season

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels in collaboration with J&G Workforce Development are hosting a series of job fairs for part-time and seasonal positions ahead of their inaugural season at CarMax Park.

The first job fair sponsored by Virginia Union University will take place on Wednesday, February 11 from 5-7 p.m. at the university's Living & Learning Center (1813-1899 Bath Street, Richmond, VA 23220).

There will be another job fair sponsored by Richmond City Council President Dr. Cynthia Newbille on Monday, February 16 from 5-7 p.m. at Lucks Field (1925 U Street, Richmond, VA 23223) followed by a third job fair Thursday, February 19 from 5-7 p.m. at The Diamond (3001 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23230).

Part-time and seasonal positions are available for 2026 with the Flying Squirrels, including:

Guest Experience Representative Fan Services Associate Store Associate Lead Retail Associate Ticket Seller Mascot Squirrels Squad Entertainment Team Member

