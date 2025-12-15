Richmond Flying Squirrels and Woodfin - Your Home Team Announce Continued Partnership Celebrating Community, Connection

Published on December 15, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels and Woodfin - Your Home Team are proud to announce a continued partnership as a Founding Partner of the new CarMax Park, celebrating their shared commitment to community, connection and hometown pride that has defined both teams for generations.

"We've always felt a special connection with the Flying Squirrels," said Jen Loving, Chief Operating Officer of Woodfin - Your Home Team. "They bring people together with the same warmth and pride that have guided Woodfin for generations. The Yard is a reflection of that spirit, a place for our neighbors, families, and friends to gather, celebrate, and enjoy the moments that make this community so special."

Woodfin Yard Renderings

The Yard, Woodfin's signature fan experience area inside CarMax Park, reflects the company's ongoing investment in Richmond by creating a welcoming space where comfort meets connection and families can make memories that last long after the final inning.

CarMax Park will provide the Richmond community with a venue to host large-scale events year-round, including concerts, festivals and community gatherings for up to 14,000 people. The park is set to open in early 2026 ahead of the Flying Squirrels' season.

"At the Flying Squirrels, we're always looking for ways to bring the community of Richmond together," said Lou DiBella, Managing Partner of the Richmond Flying Squirrels. "Continuing to work with Woodfin as we open CarMax Park was a natural fit, as they prioritize and share the value of celebrating hometown pride."

The announcement follows Woodfin's recent recognition as "Richmond's Best HVAC and Plumbing Company and Best Place to Work" by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, underscoring the company's pursuit of excellence in both service and culture.







Eastern League Stories from December 15, 2025

Richmond Flying Squirrels and Woodfin - Your Home Team Announce Continued Partnership Celebrating Community, Connection - Richmond Flying Squirrels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.