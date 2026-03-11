Richmond Flying Squirrels to Open CarMax Park with "Thank You" Concert

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels today announced that CarMax Park will officially open its doors for the first time on March 26 with the "Taking Flight Festival," a special one-night celebration and "thank you" that will serve as the inaugural event at the new ballpark ahead of Opening Day.

The evening will celebrate the people who helped bring CarMax Park to life, including construction workers, architects, designers, sponsors, community partners and Flying Squirrels ticket members who supported the project from the beginning.

"Taking Flight Festival" will feature performances from Big Daddy Kane, Tone Loc, Steve Earle, Reckless Kelly, and Richmond's own Butcher Brown, marking the first time live music will be performed at CarMax Park.

The event is being produced through the Flying Squirrels' events platform, 804Live, part of a broader vision to make CarMax Park a year-round destination for entertainment, culture and community gatherings. Unlike most new ballparks, which traditionally conduct their first operational test with a baseball game, the Flying Squirrels are taking a different approach, opening the venue with a concert celebration honoring the community that helped build it.

"Before the first pitch is ever thrown at CarMax Park, we wanted to take a moment to say thank you," said Lou DiBella, Managing Partner of the Richmond Flying Squirrels. "This ballpark was built by an incredible group of people: construction workers, designers, partners, and fans who believed in this project from the start. 'Taking Flight Festival' is our way of celebrating them and welcoming Richmond into its new home."

In addition to invited guests, a group of fans who entered the Opening Night Lottery will be selected to attend, making the festival one of the most unique preseason events in Minor League Baseball.

The festival will also serve as a full operational rehearsal for the stadium, allowing the Flying Squirrels and 804Live teams to activate every component of the new venue ahead of the first game. Attendees will be among the first to experience CarMax Park's new concessions program and sample the ballpark's food and beverage offerings.

The evening will also feature a special Hot Stove program, replacing the club's traditional offseason Hot Stove event. With hundreds of guests expected to attend, the gathering is projected to become the most attended Hot Stove event in Richmond baseball history.

Due to the late-night concert atmosphere, fans are discouraged from bringing children under the age of 13.

The Taking Flight Festival marks the first chapter in the life of CarMax Park, a ballpark built not only for baseball, but for the city of Richmond.

