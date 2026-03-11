Fisher Cats Adding "Heritage Nights/County Days" Series in 2026

MANCHESTER, NH - On Tuesday, March 10, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats announced their addition of "Heritage Nights/County Days" to the 2026 promotional schedule. The series of games will feature seven different heritages and 10 counties throughout New Hampshire and honor them during the 2026 season.

"Much like the heritage of baseball, New Hampshire is so culturally diverse and made up of a world of different backgrounds," said Andrew Marais, Fisher Cats Assistant General Manager. "We are always trying to widen our reach to the communities within our community. We want fans to come to Delta Dental Stadium and be proud of their heritage and where they come from and feel that pride throughout the ballpark."

These promotional events will aim to feature elements of each heritage, like live pregame performances at the Smuttynose Stage prior to the game, pairing food and beverage components for fans, on-field performances, and more.

New Hampshire's Heritage Nights series will feature:

Irish Heritage Night (Friday, April 17)

Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Night (Friday, May 15)

Greek Heritage Night (Friday, May 22)

Franco-American Heritage Night (Friday, June 5)

Italian Heritage Night (Friday, July 10)

Jewish Heritage Night (Tuesday, August 4)

Latin and Hispanic Heritage Night (Friday, August 28)

County Days dates at Delta Dental Stadium are:

Hillsborough County Day (Sunday, April 19)

Strafford County Day (Sunday, May 17)

Rockingham County Day (Sunday, June 7)

Merrimack County Day (Sunday, June 28)

Coos/Carroll/Belknap Counties Day (Sunday, July 12)

Grafton/Sullivan/Cheshire Counties Day (Sunday, August 9)

Season tickets, single-game tickets, and mini-plans for New Hampshire's 2026 season are on sale now. Join the '04 Society to gain access to exclusive membership benefits, such as prioritized early access to events at Delta Dental Stadium, exclusive Fisher Cats gifts and more.

New Hampshire opens 2026 on Opening Day for the second consecutive season when the 2025 Eastern League champions, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (NYM), visit Delta Dental Stadium on Friday, April 3. In 2026, eight of the 12 Eastern League teams are scheduled to visit the Granite State.







