Coca-Cola, Fisher Cats Extend Partnership Through 2036

Published on March 6, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are pleased to announce the 10-year partnership extension with one of their longest-tenured community partners. Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats are proud to extend their partnership through 2036, a connection that has served Fisher Cats fans since the team's inception in 2004.

"The team at Coke Northeast is extremely proud, honored, and excited to continue our great partnership with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats for the next 10 years," said Dan Tewksbury, SR. General Manager of Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast. We are excited to expand our offerings to include fountain drinks along with our great package portfolio."

As a part of the Fisher Cats' recently announced concessions project with Diamond Baseball Holdings, the Coke Northeast extension offers fans the option of fountain beverages at Delta Dental Stadium, as well as the continued option of Coca-Cola's bottled products.

"In my first year as General Manager with the Fisher Cats, it was immediately clear how much the Coke Northeast team cares about their partnership with the Fisher Cats," said Taylor Fisher, Fisher Cats General Manager. "Dan Tewksbury and his team are all fantastic to work with, and I'm excited to show our fans what we can do together to continue to enhance the fan experience at Delta Dental Stadium."

Coca-Cola fountain drinks will be added across all three concession stands throughout the main-level concourse of Delta Dental Stadium.

"It's been a pleasure to partner with someone that's been so dedicated to the Fisher Cats since I've gotten situated in New Hampshire," said Brad McClennan, Fisher Cats Food and Beverage Director. "To add Coke's fountain drinks to our fan experience, on top of something unique and genuine like souvenir cups, these are a part of the upgrades we're excited to bring to fans this season."

Season tickets, single-game tickets, and mini-plans for New Hampshire's 2026 season are on sale now. Join the '04 Society to gain access to exclusive membership benefits, such as prioritized early access to events at Delta Dental Stadium, exclusive Fisher Cats gifts and more.

New Hampshire opens 2026 on Opening Day for the second consecutive season when the 2025 Eastern League champions, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (NYM), visit Delta Dental Stadium on Friday, April 3. In 2026, eight of the 12 Eastern League teams are scheduled to visit the Granite State.







Eastern League Stories from March 6, 2026

Coca-Cola, Fisher Cats Extend Partnership Through 2036 - New Hampshire Fisher Cats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.