Fisher Cats Announce "Hot Dog Happy Hour" to Enhance Pregame Festivities for 2026

Published on March 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - On Tuesday, March 3, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats are pleased to announce the addition of " Hot Dog Happy Hour " to the pregame atmosphere at Delta Dental Stadium.

Accompanied by discounted food and beverage deals, live music and acts by local artists will generate a new pregame buzz to the ballpark. Pregame festivities will take place at the plaza near the main entrance of Delta Dental Stadium, next to the Samuel Adams Brewhouse.

In tandem with a new multi-year partnership with Barrel One Collective, live music and acts will be featured at the newly branded Smuttynose Stage, right next to the newly named Cold Shoals Beach Bar.

"Something like'Hot Dog Happy Hour'and the Barrel One Collective partnership overall are two big examples of the differences that we are advertising for fans to get excited about for 2026," said Fisher Cats General Manager Taylor Fisher. "This is a way for us to utilize the luxury of having a stage, get fans into the park for food & drink specials, and to start the party early."

Barrel One Collective is made up of some of New England's longest-tenured craft breweries. The partnership brings New Hampshire's original brewery, Smuttynose Brewery Company, to Delta Dental Stadium in 2026. Named after Smuttynose Island in the Isles of Shoals, Smuttynose Brewing Company has been New Hampshire brewed since 1994.

"Early last year, we set a vision of truly locking in Smuttynose as a proud New Hampshire leader in beer. That decision immediately set our sights on working with the Fisher Cats," said Rob Day, Barrel One Collective's Vice President of Marketing. "We love how this team is building a fun and loyal tribe in the Manchester area, and we wanted to be a part of that. They have amazing plans for the 2026 season, and we're thrilled to team up with them."

With gates opening 90 minutes prior to first pitch at every Fisher Cats home game, " Hot Dog Happy Hour " and all live performances will run for the first hour.

"We love the ability to bring this partnership to life within the stadium. The Smuttynose Stage will feature a great lineup of talent throughout the year, which mirrors our summer stage at Smuttynose in Hampton," Day continued. "Along with the stage, we will be opening the Cold Shoals Beach Bar on the same terrace.'Cold Shoals'is the name of our newest beer, which pays homage to the Isle of Shoals off the coast of New Hampshire. This beer has that gritty, New Hampshire beach vibe that we wanted to transport into the stadium."

Season tickets, single-game tickets, and mini-plans for New Hampshire's 2026 season are on sale now. Join the '04 Society to gain access to exclusive membership benefits, such as prioritized early access to events at Delta Dental Stadium, exclusive Fisher Cats gifts and more.

New Hampshire opens 2026 on Opening Day for the second consecutive season when the 2025 Eastern League champions, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (NYM), visit Delta Dental Stadium. In 2026, eight of the 12 Eastern League teams are scheduled to visit the Granite State.







Eastern League Stories from March 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.