Fisher Cats Announce Progress of Delta Dental Stadium Upgrades for 2026

Published on March 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - On Tuesday, March 17, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats announced their progress in various projects throughout Delta Dental Stadium totaling over $1 million towards improving the overall experience at Delta Dental Stadium. Recent upgrades include a new left-field LED video board, as well as new partnerships with Scandinavian Building Services, Marquis Management, and an upgraded partnership with Fidium Fiber.

"It's very exciting to be able to roll out these announcements as we are so close to Opening Day," said Fisher Cats General Manager, Taylor Fisher. "In 2025, I spent my first season listening to our fans about ways we could make improvements at the ballpark. I then worked with our ownership group, Diamond Baseball Holdings, to figure out what impactful investments could be made leading into 2026 to show our fans that we heard them, loud and clear. I consider this the first group of improvements, with more to come. We should always be improving every aspect of the fan experience."

These projects also affect New Hampshire's recently announced Food and Beverage operations overhaul that includes over $200,000 in investments to upgrade equipment, new digital menus, fully rebranded concession stands, and the addition of fountain soda options for fans.

The installation of the new left-field video board, a project of nearly $400,000, will replace the older video board that was installed 15 years ago in 2011. The 4'8"x140' video board, a brand-new LG LED video board, will be installed by ANC prior to the start of the 2026 season.

A new partner with the Fisher Cats in 2026, Scandinavian Building Services is one of North America's largest providers of commercial cleaning services. Scandinavian brings over 30 years of experience serving a variety of national and regional clients across North America to venues as large as 1.1 million square feet. Scandinavian specializes in professional sports stadium cleaning, with a client list that includes some of the most recognizable sports venues in North America. As part of the Fisher Cats' investment, Scandinavian will take over all aspects of cleaning throughout the ballpark, including the seating bowl, concourse, suites, clubhouses, and all other fan-facing areas.

The Marquis Management partnership brings an updated IT infrastructure throughout the entire stadium that will directly impact the fan experience. Local hardware upgrades will benefit all point-of-sale (POS) systems in the Fisher Cats team store, as well as all concession stands. In conjunction with Marquis, the Fisher Cats have worked on an upgraded Fidium Fiber partnership focusing on upgrading the network and internet throughout Delta Dental Stadium and in the Fisher Cats front office. The improved internet gives guests visiting the ballpark an improved Wi-Fi connection, compared to years past.

"Last year, there were far too many instances of fans not being able to access the free Wi-Fi and dealing with POS systems struggling to process payments when purchasing concessions. Those issues have been addressed, thanks to our new IT management partnership with Marquis Management and the additional upgrades to the internet and free fan Wi-Fi through our continued partnership with Fidium Fiber," said Fisher. "I'm very excited to see how this very collaborative partnership between these three businesses continues to work to improve the fan experience for years to come."

Season tickets, single-game tickets, and mini-plans for New Hampshire's 2026 season are on sale now. Join the '04 Society to gain access to exclusive membership benefits, such as prioritized early access to events at Delta Dental Stadium, exclusive member events, and more.

New Hampshire opens the 2026 season when they host the 2025 Eastern League champions, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (NYM), on Friday, April 3 at Delta Dental Stadium. In 2026, eight of the 12 Eastern League teams are scheduled to visit the Granite State.







Eastern League Stories from March 17, 2026

Fisher Cats Announce Progress of Delta Dental Stadium Upgrades for 2026 - New Hampshire Fisher Cats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.