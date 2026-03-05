Fisher Cats Overhauling Food and Beverage Experience at Delta Dental Stadium

Published on March 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - Beginning in 2026, Fisher Cats fans can expect a fresh perspective on everything food-and-beverage related at Delta Dental Stadium. Diamond Baseball Holdings and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats are pleased to announce a joint investment of more than $200,000 toward enhancing the fan experience in Manchester.

Formerly a third-party operation, this new chapter gives the Fisher Cats ownership of all food and beverage operations. Thanks to this project, additions at Delta Dental Stadium range from concessions rebranding, upgraded equipment, digital menus and more.

"First and foremost, we are incredibly thankful for Diamond Baseball Holdings and the mutual backing they're willing to invest in improving our fan experience," said Fisher Cats General Manager Taylor Fisher. "We can't wait for our fans to experience all the new upgrades around the ballpark. After gathering feedback from our fans and front office staff, we've been working hard this offseason to make meaningful investments to the overall fan experience at Delta Dental Stadium."

New Food and Beverage Director Brad McClennan brings over 30 years of experience in the hospitality and sports industries and joined the Fisher Cats prior to the end of 2025 after three years with the Fredericksburg Nationals. Fan experience improvements include beer and beverage bats, themed chicken tender/ice cream helmets, souvenir cups, the addition of fountain soda, rebranded concession stands and upgraded equipment.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to spearhead a complete overhaul of how our fans experience a Fisher Cats game from the food-and-beverage perspective," said McClennan. "We want our concessions to be a huge reason why people come out to the ballpark. My goal is to eliminate the traditional pain points - such as long wait times, generic menus, etc. - and deliver something different and something better."

The initiatives are tailored towards suite-level fans at Delta Dental Stadium, as well. Catering & Premium Manager Erin Young, another one of New Hampshire's recent staff additions, brings both Major League and Minor League Baseball time to her role in improving the Suite Level and overall premium experience for Fisher Cats fans.

"The opportunity to make things more enjoyable for fans in our suites and all other experiences outside of the lower bowl is one I'm excited to be a part of," Young said. "Taylor, Brad and I have been focused on how to elevate the club suite experience, and we're eager for them to see the difference."

Season tickets, single-game tickets, and mini-plans for New Hampshire's 2026 season are on sale now. Join the '04 Society to gain access to exclusive membership benefits, such as prioritized early access to events at Delta Dental Stadium, exclusive Fisher Cats gifts and more.

New Hampshire opens 2026 on Opening Day for the second consecutive season when the 2025 Eastern League champions, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (NYM), visit Delta Dental Stadium. In 2026, eight of the 12 Eastern League teams are scheduled to visit the Granite State.







