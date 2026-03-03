SportsNet Pittsburgh to Air 22 Curve Games During 2026 Campaign

Published on March 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve are pleased to announce 22 games will air on SportsNet Pittsburgh and SportsNet Pittsburgh+ throughout the 2026 season. The 2026 season will be the third season that Curve games have appeared on the Pirates regional sports network.

"I'm thrilled to expand the wonderful partnership that we've developed with SportsNet Pittsburgh to showcase Peoples Natural Gas Field and the Curve in 2026," said Curve General Manager Nate Bowen. "With spring training games underway, we're excited for the season to get rolling and to showcase the next chapter of Pirates baseball in Curve, PA."

SportsNet Pittsburgh is the television and streaming home of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Penguins, in addition to other local professional and collegiate sporting events. The network is jointly owned by the Penguins and Pirates, and daily operations of the network are managed by NESN.

The first 2026 Curve game to air on SportsNet Pittsburgh will take place on Thursday, April 16 at 6:00 p.m. when the Curve host the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox). 13 games will air on SportsNet Pittsburgh and nine will air on SportsNet Pittsburgh+. The full schedule, which is subject to change, is below.

Thursday, April 16 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) - SNP

Wednesday, April 29 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) - SNP+

Friday, May 1 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) - SNP

Thursday, May 14 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) - SNP

Friday, May 15 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) - SNP+

Tuesday, May 19 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers) - SNP+

Thursday, May 21 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers) - SNP

Friday, May 29 at 7:00 p.m. at Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) - SNP+

Friday, June 12 at 6:00 p.m. vs Chesapeake Baysox (Baltimore Orioles) - SNP+

Sunday, June 14 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Chesapeake Baysox (Baltimore Orioles) - SNP

Wednesday, June 24 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) - SNP+

Thursday, June 25 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) - SNP

Friday, July 10 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) - SNP+

Saturday, July 11 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) - SNP+

Sunday, July 12 at 1:00 p.m. vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) - SNP

Tuesday, July 28 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Chesapeake Baysox (Baltimore Orioles) - SNP+

Sunday, August 2 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Chesapeake Baysox (Baltimore Orioles) - SNP

Thursday, August 13 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) - SNP

Sunday, August 16 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) - SNP

Thursday, August 27 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers) - SNP

Sunday, August 30 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers) - SNP

Friday, September 11 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) - SNP

Fans can watch games with their TV provider on SportsNet Pittsburgh and SportsNet Pittsburgh+. Local fans can also access games via SportsNet Pittsburgh's streaming service, SNP 360, by logging in with their TV provider or subscribing directly at www.GetSNP360.com.

Broadcasters Jon Mozes and Preston Shoemaker will call the action and will be joined by former Pirates for select games throughout the schedule. Jon Mozes is in his 14th season calling professional baseball and sixth with the Curve after spending six seasons as a member of the broadcast team for the Trenton Thunder (Double-A, NYY).

Mozes served as the lead voice for the 2018 Eastern League All-Star Classic and was on the call when the Thunder secured their fourth Eastern League Championship in franchise history in 2019. In addition to his role in the broadcast booth, Jon took a leadership role in the development of the teams marketing and promotional plans, overseeing all team communications and was a member of the team's corporate sales department.

Prior to joining the Thunder, Mozes was a radio voice for professional baseball teams in Abilene, TX and Gary, IN after graduating from the University of New Haven in 2012 with a degree in Sport Management and a minor in Communications. Off the diamond, Mozes is the voice of Princeton University Women's Basketball and was on the call as the Tigers secured NCAA Tournament victories in 2022 and 2023. He is also a radio and ESPN+ broadcast talent for Temple University and Rider University. Mozes was raised in Philadelphia, PA.

Preston Shoemaker returns to the broadcast booth for a sixth season, serving as the team's Assistant, Director of Communications and Broadcasting. The Hollidaysburg native joined the broadcast booth in 2021 and grew up attending Curve games as a season ticket holder. Shoemaker is the only Blair County native to broadcast games for the Curve and maintains the team's website, contributes to team marketing efforts in addition to his role in the broadcast booth.

Shoemaker, who is a 2022 graduate of Penn State University, served as the Sports Director for Penn State's student radio station CommRadio for four years. He has called games for Saint Francis University, Big Ten Network+, Penn State Athletics, and more, working on a wide variety of different sports. He also serves as a rotating public address announcer and freelanced as a writer for the Associated Press at the Little League World Series and Super Bowl LVI while in college.

For tickets and more information on the 2026 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from March 3, 2026

SportsNet Pittsburgh to Air 22 Curve Games During 2026 Campaign - Altoona Curve

