Altoona Curve Announces Return of Two Popular Season Kickoff Events

CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve are pleased to announce the return of two events to kick off the 2026 season. CurveFest will return to Peoples Natural Gas Field on Saturday, February 28, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with single game tickets going on sale. In addition, the Curve invites fans to join them on Monday, February 23 at Levity Brewing Company in Altoona for First Pitch: A 2026 Season Preview.

The First Pitch event is back for year two after a successful debut in 2025. This evening is open to all Curve fans, who are encouraged to come out to see the unveiling of the upcoming season's promotional calendar in person as well as get a first look at new specialty uniforms and learn about what is new at PNG Field this season! Levity Brewing Company's Downtown Altoona Taproom is located at 1411 11th Avenue. The event will run from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

"We could not be more excited to once again partner with Levity on this one-of-a-kind event to announce all of the fun promotions that the Curve have become known for over the years," said Curve GM Nate Bowen. "Opening Day on April 2nd is getting closer and closer, and we are looking forward to opening up the ballpark to fans for the first time this year at CurveFest."

A spring celebration of Curve Baseball at CurveFest will give fans their first opportunity to purchase single-game tickets. Fans that hold season tickets and mini plans will have their first opportunity to pick up their tickets for the 2026 season. There will also be a game-worn Curve jersey sale at the Stockyard Team Store for fans in attendance.

The kick-off event will feature complimentary food from Holland Brothers and vendors on the second level concourse. Vendors that are interested in participating can contact Tony Talarigo at ATalarigo@altoonacurve.com to coordinate their participation with a donation to Altoona Curve Charities.

Fans that purchase tickets at CurveFest for Opening Day, slated for Thursday, April 2, will receive another complementary ticket of equal or lessor value for any other April or May game. Individual tickets will be available for purchase online on Saturday February 28 at 1:00 p.m. Beginning on Monday March 2, the Curve Box Office will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays (9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.)

Fans will also have a great opportunity to sign up children ages 3-12 years old for the Ritchey's Dairy Curve Kids' Club to receive a free ticket to 11 Sunday home games. Upgraded memberships are available as part of the Curve's Little Locos that includes additional ticket vouchers, an exclusive Little LOCO bobblehead, a special gameday opportunity, plus more! Little LOCO packages will be available for pickup at CurveFest.

Fans attending CurveFest are encouraged to park near the main entrance to purchase their tickets at the Box Office windows.

The Altoona Curve Booster club will be in attendance at CurveFest to invite fans to renew their membership or join the Booster Club. The Curve are also pleased to announce the return of the team's pre-season FanFest, slated for Tuesday, March 31 at the Altoona Grand Hotel, where Curve fans will have their first opportunity to meet the 2026 Curve coaching staff and players. More information on FanFest will be revealed later.

