Tickets on Sale Now for the 2026 Reading Fightin Phils Beer Tasting Festivals

Published on January 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils are thrilled to announce that tickets for the 2026 Beer Tasting Festivals, presented by Classic Harley-Davidson, are now on sale.

Each ticket to the Beer Tasting Festival includes a craft beer and seltzer tasting, as well as a two-and-a-half-hour buffet. Four of the six festivals will take place on the Moyer Auto Group Deck, while the April 24 festival will be held in the Redner's Event Center and the September 11 event will be located in the former left field batting tunnel.

Tickets for the Beer Tasting Festivals on the left field deck are $41 for the April 7 and May 28 events, and $44 for the July, August, and September festivals. The Beer Tasting Festival in the Redner's Event Center is $65, which includes an all-you-can-eat buffet and a game ticket in the climate-controlled event center.

All Beer Festivals tickets also include a game ticket for that day. Groups of eight or more will receive a reserved table. There is no minimum ticket purchase, and all attendees must be 21 or older.

Anticipated breweries and beverage partners for the 2026 festivals include: Surfside, Yuengling, Pagoda City Brewing Co., Bru-Daddy, Yard's Brewery, Jimmy Juice, Labatt Blue, Lipton Hard Teas, High Noon, Rusty Rail Brewing Co., Cigar City, 1911 Established, and VS Importing Wines. Please note that the lineup is subject to change.

The 2026 Beer Tasting Festivals at FirstEnergy Stadium will take place on the following dates:

Tuesday, April 7 at 6:45 vs Hartford Yard Goats (Opening Night)

Friday, April 24 at 6:45 vs New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Redner's Event Center)

Thursday, May 28 at 6:45 vs Harrisburg Senators

Thursday, July 2 at 7:00 vs New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Thursday, August 25 at 11:00 vs Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Morning Game)

Friday, September 11 at 6:45 vs Erie SeaWolves (Left Field Concourse Below the Grandstand)

The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium to open the 2026 season on Tuesday, April 7 at 6:45 p.m., against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. Single-game tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customer's Bank Ticket Office.

