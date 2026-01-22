Fightin Phils Celebrate Hometown Hero Nick Singleton with NFL Draft Night Bobblehead Giveaway

Published on January 22, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils are excited to celebrate Baseballtown's own Nick Singleton with a Draft Celebration Hometown Hero bobblehead giveaway for the first 2,000 kids on Friday, April 24, presented by Klee Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

On April 24, the Fightin Phils welcome the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, for a 6:45 p.m. first pitch. Gates open at 5 p.m., and fans are encouraged to arrive early to ensure kids can secure their Nick Singleton bobblehead.

The bobblehead giveaway coincides with the second night of the NFL Draft, where Singleton is expected to hear his name called following a standout career at Penn State. Singleton has appeared in Baseballtown three times during his collegiate career, making visits in 2022, 2023, and 2025. He also competed at FirstEnergy Stadium in 2018 as a freshman at Governor Mifflin High School.

In addition to the giveaway, the Fightin Phils will host an NFL Draft Watch Party, and fans are encouraged to wear white in support of Nick Singleton and his alma mater ahead of his selection. The night will also feature a Beer Tasting in the Redner's Event Center, complete with an all-you-can-eat buffet. On the field, the Fightin Phils will wear their brand-new Baseballtown Connect jerseys, which are debuting for the 2026 season.

Following a standout high school career at Governor Mifflin, Singleton starred at Penn State from 2022-25. He rushed for over 1,000 yards in two of his four seasons with the Nittany Lions and helped lead the program to a Rose Bowl victory in 2022, along with a trip to the College Football Playoff semifinals during the 2024 season.

Singleton finished his Penn State career as the program's all-time leader in rushing touchdowns and total touchdowns. He also ranked fourth in career rushing yards, trailing only teammate Kaytron Allen and Penn State legends Evan Royster and Saquon Barkley.

The Reading Fightin Phils are proud to celebrate hometown hero Nick Singleton as he takes the next step in his football journey at the 2026 NFL Draft.

While individual game tickets go on sale at a later date, fans can purchase a General Admission 10 Pack, which includes 10 General Admission tickets to be used at any game, as well as two FREE Opening Night Tickets; all for just $80. Fans can also purchase a Mini Plan or Flex Bank for the 2026 season. Mini Plans start with as few as four games, and flex banks as little as 12 tickets. Both full and half-season ticket plans are on sale now as well. More info on season ticket packages can be found HERE or by calling 610-370-BALL.

The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium to open the 2026 season on Tuesday, April 7 against the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies). Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are available now and can be purchased online at rphils.com, by calling 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Alarm Tech R-Phils Team Store is open 24/7 online at rphils.com/shop.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from January 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.