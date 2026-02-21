Job Fair, Anthem Tryouts, Ticket Pickups and Sales Set for February 28

Published on February 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils invite fans to FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday, February 28, for a full morning of activity featuring National Anthem tryouts, single-game ticket sales, season ticket pickups, and the club's biggest Job Fair to date.

The Fightin Phils Job Fair will run from 9-11 a.m., as the team looks to fill a variety of part-time positions offering flexible hours and a fun, energetic work environment. Fans interested in becoming part of the Baseballtown experience are encouraged to attend and learn more about joining the Fightins staff.

Prospective employees should be willing and able to work weeknights and weekends from April through early September. All applicants must be at least 16 years old, with compensation varying by position. Job seekers are encouraged to complete an application in advance at rphils.com/jobs. On the day of the event, applicants should enter through the Team Store.

National Anthem tryouts will take place from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., with both individual singers and performing groups welcome to audition for available dates during the 2026 season. Registration will be held in the Team Store, with auditions conducted on the Mitsubishi Chemical Group Performance Stage in the Diamond Credit Union Plaza. Over the years, many talented performers-including Taylor Swift-have performed the National Anthem at America's Classic Ballpark.

Season ticket and mini-plan pickups will also be held from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. The 2026 season opens Tuesday, April 7, when the Fightin Phils host the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies). Fans can visit rphils.com or call 610-370-BALL for more information on ticket packages and group outings.

Individual game tickets are on sale now. In addition to purchasing tickets online or by phone, fans may buy tickets in person on Saturday, February 28, from the Customer's Bank Ticket Office between 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Additionally, the Alarm Tech R-Phils Team Store will be open to fans from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

There's a place for everyone in Baseballtown. Whether you're looking to work behind the scenes, entertain the crowd, or enjoy the action from one of the best seats in the house, the Fightin Phils hope you'll join them at the ballpark on February 28.

FirstEnergy Stadium is located at 1950 Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19605.

The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium to open the 2026 season on Tuesday, April 7 at 6:45 p.m., against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. Single-game tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customer's Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from February 21, 2026

Job Fair, Anthem Tryouts, Ticket Pickups and Sales Set for February 28 - Reading Fightin Phils

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.