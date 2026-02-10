Fightin Phils Celebrate Boyertown's Trey Yesavage with Hometown Hero Bobblehead Giveaway on July 5

Published on February 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils are thrilled to honor Boyertown High School alum Trey Yesavage with a Hometown Hero Bobblehead giveaway for the first 2,000 kids on Sunday, July 5. A.D. Moyer Lumber and Hardware will proudly serve as the presenting sponsor of the bobblehead giveaway.

The Fightin Phils will take on the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at 5:15 p.m., the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays-Yesavage's current team. Gates open at 4 p.m., and fans are encouraged to arrive early to secure their Yesavage bobblehead. The reigning American League Champion will be featured in a Boyertown Bears uniform on the collectible.

After a standout career at Boyertown High School, the 22-year-old Yesavage pitched at East Carolina University from 2022-24 before being selected in the first round (20th overall) of the 2024 MLB Draft by Toronto. He quickly climbed the Blue Jays' system.

Yesavage didn't pitch professionally in 2024, but in 2025 he made 25 appearances (22 starts) across four levels, eventually earning a promotion to Toronto. He made his Double-A debut in Reading on June 12, with tons of family and friends in attendance. He appeared in three regular-season games with the Blue Jays and shined in the postseason, posting a 3-1 record with a 3.58 ERA over six appearances. Highlights included 5.1 no-hit innings against the New York Yankees on Oct. 5 and seven one-run innings with 12 strikeouts against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Five of the World Series.

The July 5 game will also celebrate Boyertown Day, honoring Yesavage and his roots. Fans can enjoy Sunday Family Fun Day, with the Fightin Phils wearing their famous Reading Hot Dogs uniforms. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.

The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium to open the 2026 season on Tuesday, April 7 at 6:45 p.m., against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. Single-game tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customer's Bank Ticket Office.

