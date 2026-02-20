Single Game Tickets on Sale Now for the "Owner's Box," the Newest Premiere Seating Area at FirstEnergy Stadium

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils are introducing an all-new premium seating experience for the 2026 season, offering fans the "Owner's Box" at FirstEnergy Stadium; and today, for the first time, fans can purchase individual game tickets in the newest premiere seating area at America's Classic Ballpark.

Located in the front rows directly behind home plate, the new seating section places fans closer to the action than ever before. Previously reserved exclusively for VIP guests and scouts, these seats, often referred to as the stadium's "owner's box," are now available to the general public for the first time.

"This is literally the best seating location in the ballpark," said Scott Hunsicker, General Manager of the Reading Fightin Phils. "Fans will be sitting in the same area where some of the game's top scouts and special guests have watched our games for years."

In addition to unparalleled sight lines, the seats feature the same high-end 4Topps mesh chairs used in the front row of the Fightin Phils' dugout suite, providing exceptional comfort throughout the game.

Fans seated in the Owner's Box section will also enjoy in-seat food and beverage service. Using their mobile phones, guests can order food, beer, mixed drinks, and more without ever leaving their seats, with waitstaff delivering orders directly to them. Optional all-you-can-eat and open bar packages are also available, and guests may run a tab for family members, friends, or clients.

Additional perks include early entry through a special VIP entrance, allowing fans to access the main grandstand before gates open to the general public, perfect for catching batting practice or pregame warmups.

Tickets for the Owner's Box start at $37 for the front row seats and $32 for the remaining seats. To learn more and order tickets, call 610-370-BALL or go to rphils.com/tickets. With limited availability and high demand expected, fans are encouraged to secure their seats early.

The Owner's Box experience debuts on Opening Night, April 7, and promises a completely new way to experience Fightin Phils baseball.

The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium to open the 2026 season on Tuesday, April 7 at 6:45 p.m., against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. Single-game tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customer's Bank Ticket Office.

