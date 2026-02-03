Fightin Phils to Host Preseason Exhibition vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws on March 31

Published on February 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, will host the High-A Jersey Shore BlueClaws in a preseason exhibition game on Tuesday, March 31, at 5 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium. The game will be presented by Leibensperger Funeral Homes.

Tickets for the exhibition are on sale now and can be purchased

HERE, with all tickets priced at just $5. Ticket sales from the game will benefit Baseballtown Charities, helping more kids get the opportunity to play baseball. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. on game day, and all seating will be general admission. Limited concessions will also be available.

Fans who are unable to attend the Fightin Phils-BlueClaws matchup in person can listen live on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. Additional details regarding a video stream will be announced closer to the game.

The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium to open the 2026 season on Tuesday, April 7 against the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies). Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are available now and can be purchased online at rphils.com, by calling 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Alarm Tech R-Phils Team Store is open 24/7 online at rphils.com/shop.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







