Yard Goats Launch Kids Fitness Challenge

Published on February 20, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, in partnership with American Eagle Financial Credit Union, will host the Yard Goats Fitness Challenge for students of all ages from now until March 27th.

The Yard Goats Fitness Challenge encourages students to complete a series of simple spring-training exercises to earn a ticket to a Yard Goats home game at Dunkin' Park on June 23, 24, or 25.

Students must be registered by a parent or guardian at yardgoatsbaseball.com (one child per submission). Registration closes on March 27th, and no late submissions will be accepted. After registering, a parent or guardian will be contacted with the next steps. Families will have the opportunity to purchase additional tickets.

"American Eagle is proud to support the Hartford Yard Goats and the kids Fitness Challenge," said Howard Brady, President and CEO of American Eagle Financial Credit Union. "Financial and physical wellness go hand-in-hand, and the habits that build a strong body - discipline, consistency, and goal- setting - are the same habits that build a strong financial future. We're committed to helping students across Greater Hartford develop both, setting them up for long-term success."

Spring Training Exercises Required:

25 Jumping Jacks, 25 Windmills (touch right hand to left foot, left hand to right foot), 20 Burpees (down into a push-up position, then back up), 10 Push-ups from the knees, 500 Steps walking.

Repetition:

All exercises, 5 separate days. Days do not have to be consecutive. You do not need to record or track your exercises; this will be on the honor system.

Single game tickets for all Yard Goats home games are now on sale. Season tickets, group tickets, and hospitality suites are also available. The Yard Goats open the 2026 season on Thursday, April 2nd (7:10 PM) against the Baltimore Orioles affiliate, the Chesapeake Baysox at Dunkin' Park. Fans may purchase tickets on the Yard Goats website yardgoatsbaseball.com, or over the phone at 860-246-4628, and tickets will be delivered digitally. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.







