Yard Goats to Host Black-Owned Business Expo at Dunkin' Park

Published on February 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford, CT - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced it will once again host the Black-Owned Business Expo at Dunkin' Park in Hartford. This is the sixth time the Yard Goats have hosted this event at Dunkin' Park. The event is free and open to the public, and will take place on Thursday, February 26th from 6:00-8:30 PM in the Liberty Bank YG Club inside Dunkin' Park. In recognition of Black History Month and its century-long mission to highlight the contributions and impact of Black Americans, this year's expo pays tribute to one of the most influential eras in Black commerce and economic empowerment. All media is welcome to cover the event and talk to vendors as early as 3:30 PM.

The Black Business Expo: Black Wall Street Edition - Tribute to Tulsa will be a pop-up experience featuring more than 50 local Black-owned businesses, showcasing everything from food and fashion to art and services. The event will also take attendees on a journey through history, honoring Tulsa, Oklahoma, as the birthplace of Black Wall Street - a thriving business district that exemplified opportunity, economic growth, and cultural excellence within the Black community.

"This expo is designed to create opportunities for the incredible Black-owned businesses in our community, while also celebrating their achievements and contributions to our city," said Aisha Petteway, Executive Director of Community Partnerships for the Yard Goats Foundation. "It is also a moment to honor our ancestors - the blueprints, the hard work, and the sacrifices that came before us - as a reminder that we, too, can create, elevate, and inspire."

Each season, the Yard Goats host two Black-Owned Business Expos at Dunkin' Park, in addition to featuring local entrepreneurs during every home game as part of the Black-Owned Business Spotlight.

What: Black-Owned Business Expo - " Black Wall Street Edition - Tribute to Tulsa "

When: Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Where: Dunkin' Park, Liberty Bank YG Club (1214 Main St, Hartford)

