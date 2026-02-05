Yard Goats Reschedule Job Fair to February 11th

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that Saturday's job fair has been rescheduled to Wednesday, February 11th from 3:00 PM- 7:00 PM at Dunkin' Park (1214 Main Street, Hartford). The change was made due to the weather forecast.

The Yard Goats are seeking applicants to fill a wide range of game day positions and looking for upbeat, fan-friendly individuals to help make the upcoming season in Hartford another huge success. Dunkin' Park was selected as Newsweek Fans' Choice Awards contest winner for Best Double-A Ballpark of 2025. Dunkin' Park has previously been recognized by Ballpark Digest as the "Best Double-A Ballpark" multiple times, including in 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2022. It was the first minor league ballpark to win the award three times.

Some of the "Perks" for working for the Yard Goats include: Employee VIP Parties with Prizes, Staff Batting Practice on the Field, and Complimentary tickets.

Personnel from both the Yard Goats and their food and beverage provider, Professional Sports Catering, will be on hand to speak with and receive applications from all job-seekers. Combined, the two organizations will staff an average of 300 positions each year that include: ushers, ticket takers, box office personnel, merchandising, housekeeping, grounds crew, concessions, kitchen personnel, and catering.

What: Yard Goats Job Fair

New Date: Wednesday, February 11th (3:00-7:00 PM)

Where: Dunkin' Park (1214 Main Street, Hartford)

Single game tickets for all Yard Goats home games are now on sale. Season tickets, groups tickets, and hospitality suites are also available. Fans may purchase tickets on the Yard Goats website yardgoatsbaseball.com, or over the phone at 860-246-4628, and tickets will be delivered digitally. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.







