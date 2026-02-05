Yard Goats Announce 2026 Promotional Schedule

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced its 2026 promotional schedule for the home games at Dunkin' Park. In celebration of the Yard Goats 10th Anniversary of Dunkin' Park, the promotional schedule is once again filled with fireworks shows, premium giveaway games, and theme nights. New for this season, fans will be treated to 23 Post-Game Fireworks Shows after every Friday and Saturday evening game. The Yard Goats open the season in just 57 days, on Thursday, April 2nd (7:10 PM) at Dunkin' Park against the Baltimore Orioles affiliate, the Chesapeake Baysox.

The Yard Goats announced that they will play two games as the Hartford Rock Cats to pay tribute to the former Eastern League club which produced players such as Hall of Famers David Ortiz and Joe Mauer, and All-Stars Torii Hunter, Justin Morneau and Trevor Story. The Yard Goats will play as the Hartford Rock Cats on May 27th and May 28th. Fans will have the opportunity to take home a collector's item with a special David Ortiz "Big Papi" bobblehead giveaway on May 28th.

In addition to the David Ortiz bobblehead, fans will be given many new giveaway items in 2026. Some of the brand-new free Yard Goats giveaways include Captains Hat (May 14th), Adult Soccer & World Cup Jersey (June 23rd), Kids Hot Dog Jersey (June 25th), Kids Dunkin' Jersey (July 8th), Roberto Clemente Pinstripe Hat (August 15th), Kids Pinstripe Jersey (August 18th), Adult Floridian Shirt (September 2nd), Adult Capital Glow Jersey (September 3rd), and Goat Horn Bucket Hat (September 4th).

The promotional schedule is highlighted by the ninth annual "Whalers Alumni Game," which will take place on Friday, July 31st with post-game fireworks. The Yard Goats will be wearing specially designed hockey-style uniforms to pay tribute to the former NHL franchise. Many former Hartford Whalers players will be signing autographs, taking photos, and historic moments and highlights will be shown on the video board.

Besides the fireworks, and giveaways, fans will get to experience returning staples such as Kids Run the Bases (all Sunday games) and Baseball Bingo (every Tuesday game) throughout the season. The Yard Goats will hold Jackie Robinson Day on April 15th to honor the Hall of Famer who broke the color barrier in baseball, becoming the first African-American to play Major League baseball. Fans will receive a Jackie Robinson commemorative bracelet.

The Yard Goats have added some fun new theme nights in 2026 such as: Single Again In the City (April 14th) /downtown Hartford divorce party with music, cocktails and a toast to the future, ERA's Night with DJ Swiftie (June 9th)/tribute to Taylor Swift with music and promotions, Wedding Vow Renewal Night (July 9th)/all married couples will be invited to renew their vows on the field, True Crime Night (August 18th)/fans will have opportunity to help solve a crime at the ballpark, featuring twists and clues and great prizes.

The popular returning theme games include: Opening Night & 10th Anniversary Celebration of Dunkin' Park (April 2nd), Bark in the Park (April 4th /fans will be allowed to purchase a ticket and bring their dog to a game), Star Wars Day (May 3rd/celebrate the most popular movie franchise of all time, with a salute to Star Wars and meet special characters at the game), Unicorn Night (May 26th/will be a fun and magical night with a Kids Unicorn Horn Headband Giveaway, games, crafts and prizes), Dairy Day (June 14th/celebrate Connecticut Dairy Farmers), Princess & Pirates Night (July 11th/fans can dress up and have your picture taken with a REAL princess or Pirate at the game and fun activities for the kids), 90's Night with Neon Kids Jersey giveaway (July 29th/go back in time 30 years and relive some of the best things from that decade), Pajama Party Night (August 1st/fans can wear their favorite PJ's for a chance to win great prizes), Faith & Family Night (August 19th/special event celebrating the religious communities of our region), Country Night (August 20th/music and line dancing), Jewish Heritage Celebration (August 23rd/celebrate the history and culture), and the Final Regular Season Home Game Celebration (September 6th).

The Yard Goats will host multiple heritage nights, including the annual Irish Heritage Night (April 17th), with Irish music, step dancers, and performers, and Italian Heritage Night (August 13th) featuring Italian food along with singers and dancers in the pregame show. The Yard Goats will introduce a new heritage night as Polish Heritage Night will take place on July 7th, honoring the deep-seated traditions, hospitality, and history of the Polish people.

The Yard Goats will celebrate baseball's Hispanic culture and its heritage when they play as Los Chivos de Hartford on May 13th, June 23rd, July 11th, and August 15th. The name, which translates from Spanish as the Goats of Hartford, is part of MiLB's "Copa de la Diversión," or "Fun Cup," designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities. In addition, the Yard Goats will honor Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente in a Celebration on August 15th along with a Roberto Clemente hat giveaway and fireworks show.

The Yard Goats will once again host a Celebration of Negro League Baseball on June 24th, and play as the "Hartford Schoolboys," honoring Johnny "Schoolboy" Taylor, who was the first black athlete to play professional baseball in Hartford. This game will shine the spotlight on some of the greatest players from the Negro Leagues, and tell the story of how these amazing trailblazers changed baseball history.

The Yard Goats will take a serious role in bringing attention to many causes and community programs including Deaf Awareness Night (April 16th), Mental Health Awareness Night (May 12th), Pride Night (June 10th), Pink Out the Park (June 26th) with a pink cap giveaway, First Responders Night (July 30th), Home Run for Heroes (August 16th), Military Appreciation Night (August 21st), Junior Fire Marshal Night (August 23rd), Organized Labor Night (September 5th), This season, the Yard Goats will have four Most Improved Student Nights (April 15th-16th & April 29th-30th), recognizing academic achievement in the classroom.

2026 Premium Giveaway Schedule:

Jackie Robinson Bracelet (April 15th), Captains Hat (May 14th), Unicorn Headband (May 26th), David Ortiz "Big Papi" Bobblehead (May 28th), Pride Bracelet (June 10th), Adult Soccer & World Cup Jersey (June 23rd), Kids Hot Dog Kids Jersey (June 25th), Pink Hat (June 26th), Kids Dunkin' Jersey (July 8th), Roberto Clemente Pinstripe Hat (August 15th), Kids Pinstripe Jersey (August 18th), Adult Floridian Shirt (September 2nd), Adult Capital Glow Jersey (September 3rd), Goat Horn Bucket Hat (September 4th).

2026 Theme Nights

Opening Night & 10th Anniversary Celebration of Dunkin' Park (April 2nd), Bark in the Park & Bluey Night (April 4th), Single Again in the City (April 14th), Jackie Robinson Day (April 15th), Most Improved Student Nights (April 15th-16th), Deaf Awareness Night (April 16th), Irish Heritage Night (April 17th), Most Improved Student Night (April 29-30th), Star Wars Day (May 3rd), Mental Health Awareness Night (May 12th), Los Chivos Night (May 13th), Unicorn Night (May 26th), Hartford Rock Cats (May 27th-28th), ERA's Night with DJ Swiftie (June 9th), Pride Night (June 10th), Dairy Day (June 14th), Los Chivos Night (June 23rd), Negro League Celebration (June 24th), Pink out the Park (June 26th), Polish Heritage Night (July 7th), Wedding Vow Renewal Night (July 9th), Princess & Pirates Night/ Los Chivos Night (July 11th), 90's Night (July 29th), First Responders Night (July 30th), Whalers Alumni Game (July 31st), Pajama Party Night (August 1st), Italian Heritage Night (August 13th), Roberto Clemente Celebration & Los Chivos Night (August 15th), Home Runs For Heroes (August 16th), True Crime Night (August 18th), Faith & Family Night (August 19th), Country Night (August 20th), Military Appreciation Night (August 21st), Jewish Heritage Celebration (August 23rd), Organized Labor Night (September 5th), Final Regular Season Home Game Celebration (September 6th).

2026 Post Game Fireworks Shows

April 3rd, April 17th, April 18th, May 1st, May 2nd, May 15th, May 16th, May 29th, May 30th, June 12th, June 13th, June 26th, June 27th, July 10th, July 11th, July 31st, August 1st, August 14th, August 15th, August 21st, August 22nd, September 4th, September 5th

2026 Post Game Kids Run the Bases

April 19th, May 3rd, May 17th, May 31st, June 14th, June 28th, July 12th, August 2nd, August 16th, August 23rd, September 6th

Individual game tickets will go on sale for all home games tomorrow (Thursday, February 5th) at 10:00 AM. Fans may purchase tickets on the Yard Goats website yardgoatsbaseball.com, or over the phone at 860-246-4628, and tickets will be delivered digitally. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

Yard Goats Season Tickets, group tickets, hospitality options, and luxury suites are now on sale for the 2026 season by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

Dunkin' Park was selected as Newsweek Fans' Choice Awards contest winner for Best Double-A Ballpark of 2025. Dunkin' Park has previously been recognized by Ballpark Digest as the "Best Double-A Ballpark" multiple times, including in 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2022. It was the first minor league ballpark to win the award three times.







