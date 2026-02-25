Pro Eating Champion Joey Chestnut Coming to Baseballtown on May 30

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, are thrilled to announce that legendary competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut will be stopping in Baseballtown on Saturday, May 30. Chestnut's appearance is part of a tour with Diamond Baseball Holdings teams across the country.

The Fightin Phils welcome the Harrisburg Senators with a 6:45 p.m. first pitch, and fans are encouraged to arrive early. Chestnut will take part in a pre-game eating challenge at 6 p.m. and will be eating the R-Phils' famous Cheeseburger Dogs (a unique cheeseburger shaped like a hot dog and served on a hot dog roll). Fans looking to meet the 17-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Champion can purchase a VIP Meet and Greet Package, which includes a limited-edition Joey Chestnut bobblehead. Following the eating challenge, fans can have the opportunity to take a picture with Chestnut during a free photo session following the start of the game.

Fans can enhance their game-night experience with several special packages related to competitive eating legend Joey Chestnut (packages added to game tickets). The $67 VIP Meet & Greet Package includes a pregame meet-and-greet with Chestnut and includes an exclusive Joey Chestnut bobblehead, an autograph, and a photo opportunity. For fans looking to enjoy a themed food option, the $36 Cheeseburger Dog & Bobble Head Package includes a Cheeseburger Dog and a Joey Chestnut bobblehead. Want to compete from your seats and see how fast you and your family can eat Cheeseburger Dogs? The Compete From Your Seats option features 10 Cheeseburger Dogs for $60, conveniently available for pickup at a dedicated express lane before the game, so you can devour Cheeseburger Dogs from your seat during the 6 p.m. eating challenge, and test your competitive eating skills against Chestnut in real time.

Chestnut is a multiple-time world record holder and one of the most recognizable figures in competitive eating. Since setting the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest record in 2007 by consuming 66 hot dogs in 12 minutes, he has gone on to claim over 70 world records across a variety of foods, from chicken wings to pies. Known for his unmatched speed, focus, and consistency, Chestnut brings energy, personality, and a passion for promoting competitive eating as a sport, inspiring fans and future competitors alike.

On the field, the Fightin Phils will wear special Joey Chestnut-themed Hot Dog Jerseys, reminiscent of their traditional Sunday Hot Dog uniforms. Fans are invited to stick around after the game for the Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks, the largest fireworks show in stadium history, presented by Countryside. Festivities also include a pre-game R-Phils Mascot Band concert and Happy Hour offerings, plus a post-game concert, to keep the party going all night long.

The Fightin Phils are one of several clubs on the Diamond Baseball Holdings roster welcoming competitive eating legend Joey Chestnut to their lineup of family-friendly ballpark experiences this season.

The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium to open the 2026 season on Tuesday, April 7 at 6:45 p.m., against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. Single-game tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customer's Bank Ticket Office.

