Akron, Game 2 of the Cosmic Baseball Takeover Tour Sold out Faster Than the Speed of Black Light, So They're Running It Back

Published on February 25, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

(AKRON, OHIO) - With all the buzz around Cosmic Baseball touching down at 7 17 Credit Union Park, Games 1 and 2 sold out in hours! Cosmic Baseball doesn't want to leave anyone on standby, so they have added a third game on June 25! Fans are encouraged to join the Cosmic Ticket lottery as soon as possible by visiting chilipeppersbaseball.com/cosmic-lottery/.

As seen on The Today Show, ABC News, Sports Illustrated, MLB Network, and many more, Cosmic Baseball is flipping America's favorite pastime on its head with an electrifying, glow-in-the-dark twist. Fans can watch the Chili Peppers and Glow Mojis take the field under black light in a jaw-dropping spectacle that's part baseball, part neon-fueled party, and 100% unforgettable. Neon uniforms, UV-reactive baseballs, and electrifying entertainment are all things fans can expect when joining the tour in 2026. Every game starts with a pre-game block party for fans to get player autographs, shop merch, and listen to live music!

Information regarding ticketing and more will be announced soon. Fans can stay up to date with news regarding the 7 17 Credit Union Park tour stop by following both teams on social media, and head to our website.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks 2026 season at 7 17 Credit Union Park begins on Thursday, April 2 at 6:35 p.m. against the Reading Fightin Phils. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on X (formerly Twitter) @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.







