RubberDucks to Become Akron Cream Stick Donuts on July 24 and 25

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks will rebrand to the Akron Cream Stick Donuts presented by Acme Fresh Market for two-nights only on Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25 as part of the RubberDucks created Only in Akron series.

Cream stick donuts are long rectangular-shaped donuts top coated with cake icing and filled with cream. While the ingredients and design of the donuts are similar throughout the country, each region has a different name for the delicacy.

The donuts are commonly known as Long Johns throughout the Midwest, finger donuts in the South or bars on the West Coast, but in Northeast Ohio, these donuts are known as cream sticks.

"After living in different parts of the country throughout my career, it always shocked me to hear the different names people had for cream stick donuts," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "But in Akron, they are known only as cream sticks. Whether topped with chocolate, maple or vanilla icing, we are excited to celebrate cream stick donuts for two nights this summer."

You can purchase the "Cream Stick Donuts" ticket package today and receive a ticket to the July 24 or July 25 game and an Akron Cream Stick Donuts adjustable hat. The package is $45 and can be purchased here. Limited number of packages available.

Select Akron Cream Stick Donuts merchandise is available now online at rubberducks.milbstore.com and in the Hilscher-Clarke Electric Team Shop. Full Akron Cream Stick Donuts merchandise will be available at a later date.

The Akron Cream Stick Donuts presented by Acme Fresh Market join the Akron Chip Dippers as the 2026 additions to the Only in Akron series. These identities join other regional delicacies in the Only in Akron series such as Akron White French salad dressing, JoJo's, Sauerkraut Balls and Barberton Fried Chicken and Hot Rice.

