Quack Open a Book and Read Presented by FirstEnergy to Start on February 11

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks will kick off their 2026 reading program: Quack Open a Book and Read presented by FirstEnergy on Feb. 11. This will be the fourth consecutive season of Quack Open a Book and Read presented FirstEnergy.

Quack Open a Book and Read presented by FirstEnergy rewards students with a free ticket to a RubberDucks game for reading four books from Feb. 11-April 2.

The RubberDucks will host Quack Open a Book and Read students that read four or more books during RubberDucks home games in April. Reading program participants will be honored during the home game date with a pre-game parade.

The Quack Open a Book and Read game dates are April 3, 14, 15, 28 and 29. The April 3 game is a 7:17 p.m. start while the other games are 6:35 p.m. starts. Family members of a reading program student will have an opportunity to purchase discounted tickets to the game their reading program student attends.

"We are excited to bring back Quack Open a Book and Read presented by FirstEnergy for another season," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "This program is an awesome way for us to get Northeast Ohio students to Quack Open a Book and Read as we gear up for baseball in 2026. We want to once again thank our amazing partners at FirstEnergy for underwriting the program."

During the months of February and March, RubberDucks mascots and front office staff as well as representatives from FirstEnergy will be traveling to Northeast Ohio schools to read to students and encourage them to Quack Open a Book and Read!

Last season, Quack Open a Book and Read presented by FirstEnergy encouraged literacy among Northeast Ohio students by partnering with over 200 schools across Summit, Stark, Portage, Medina, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties. Over 1,000 free game tickets were provided to young readers.

If your student or school is interested in being a part of the Quack Open a Book and Read program, please email the RubberDucks at reading@akronrubberducks.com.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks 2026 season at 7 17 Credit Union Park begins on Thursday, April 2 at 6:35 p.m. against the Reading Fightin Phils. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.







