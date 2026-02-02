RubberDucks 2026 Single Game Tickets Are on Sale Now

(AKRON, OHIO) - Single game tickets are now on sale for all 69 Akron RubberDucks regular season home games from April 2-Sept. 6, 2026 at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Fans can purchase single game tickets at akronrubberducks.com/tickets or by calling 855-97-QUACK.

Single game ticket prices start as low as $5. Please visit milb.com/akron/ballpark/boxoffice for a full breakdown of ticket prices.

"We are excited to announce our 2026 single game tickets are now on sale," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "With Spring Training starting in just a couple of weeks, baseball season will be here before you know it. I am looking forward to seeing everyone back at 7 17 Credit Union Park on April 2."

A ticket is required for any guest above age 3 (and anyone 3 and under who requires a seat).

Group ticket packages, season tickets and flexible multi-game ticket plans can also be purchased by calling 330-253-5151, emailing ticketservice@akronrubberducks.com or visiting akronrubberducks.com.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks 2026 season at 7 17 Credit Union Park begins on Thursday, April 2 at 6:35 p.m. against the Reading Fightin Phils. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.







