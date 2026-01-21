RubberDucks to Host 2026 Job Fairs

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks will host two job fairs to find the best of the best to help provide affordable family fun during the 2026 season.

The job fairs will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 17 and Thursday, Feb. 19. Both events will take place in the J.W. Didado Electric Suite Level at 7 17 Credit Union Park and will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday's event will be for all gameday staff positions while Thursday's event will be for RubberDucks concession positions. To RSVP for Tuesday's job fair please click the link here. To RSVP for Thursday's job fair please click the link here.

Applying for any gameday staff positions is easy! Interested candidates only need to bring a resume and may complete an application before or at the job fair. Candidates do not need to pre-register for an interview. They may come to either event and enter the RubberDucks' administrative office doors facing Main Street.

"We are looking for the best of the best to provide outstanding customer service here at 7 17 Credit Union Park for all of our home games this season," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "Our gameday staff are crucial to making gamedays amazing. The RubberDucks offer a great work environment for students who are home from college to those looking to earn some extra cash during the 2026 season."

Gameday staff positions available are:

Ushers

Ticket takers

Fun Zone attendants

Box Office attendants

Clean Team members

Daytime suite cleaners

Gate Security

Grounds Crew

RubberDucks concession positions available are:

Cashier

Hospitality attendant

In-Seat vendor

Line cook

Prep cook

Concession Stand manager

Warehouse associate

If interested in a gameday staff position, please send your resume to jobs@akronrubberducks.com.







