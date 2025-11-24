RubberDucks Announce Home Game Times for 2026 Season

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks announce game times for all 69 home games of their 2026 Early Edition Schedule presented by Blind & Sons. The home opener will be on Thursday, April 2 at 6:35 p.m. against the Reading Fightin Phils.

All weekday evening games without fireworks will start at 6:35 p.m. All Friday games will begin at 7:17 p.m. Saturday home games early in the season will begin at 6:05 p.m. and shift to 7:05 p.m. starts, beginning with May 30 against Richmond. 6:05 p.m. Saturday starts will return Aug. 22 through the remainder of the season. All Sunday games will be 1:05 p.m. starts with the exception of July 5 against Erie (6:35 p.m. start) and Sept. 6 against Richmond (6:05 p.m. start).

"Our staff is hard at work planning an amazing 2026 season for the best fans in baseball," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "In conjunction with our new ballpark naming rights partners at 7 17 Credit Union, we are excited to announce new 7:17 p.m. start times on Fridays this season."

The RubberDucks will play an Education Day game on May 26 against Richmond at 11:05 a.m. Akron will have two other weekday day games in 2026 all beginning at 12:05 p.m. Those games will be on July 21 against Altoona and Aug. 4 against Somerset. All game promotions for the 2026 season, including planned firework nights, will be announced later.

All game times are subject to change. The 2026 Early Edition Schedule presented by Blind & Sons is available at akronrubberducks.com.

