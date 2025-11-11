RubberDucks Grant Siebert Named Eastern League Visiting Clubhouse Manager of the Year

(AKRON, OHIO) - Minor League Baseball named RubberDucks visiting clubhouse manager Grant Siebert the Eastern League Visiting Clubhouse Manager of the Year.

This award was voted on by coaches and general managers throughout the Eastern League. Siebert consistently received some of the best visiting clubhouse post-series survey scores in the Eastern League and is singled out as being one of the best in the game. Post-series surveys are completed by visiting managers, coaches and staff.

"I am very excited for Grant to receive this honor," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "Grant has done an excellent job making each visiting team feel at home when coming to Akron. Combined with Shad Gross running the home side, we have the best clubhouse managers in baseball."

Siebert started with Akron in 2016 working as an assistant in the home team clubhouse before working his way over to managing the visiting clubhouse starting in 2021.

"I am proud to see Grant be recognized for all his hard work," RubberDucks Director of Player Facilities Shad Gross said. "To see Grant take on more responsibility each season and grow from an assistant back in 2016 to becoming one of the best visiting clubhouse managers in the league has been amazing."

Siebert will be presented with the award by MLB before a game during the 2026 season.

