Prospector Baseball Group Acquires Akron RubberDucks

Published on December 9, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - Prospector Baseball Group (PBG) has acquired the Akron RubberDucks from Ken Babby, the principal and founder of Fast Forward Sports Group. The transaction closed today following approval by Major League Baseball.

PBG has also acquired the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the other Minor League Baseball franchise owned by Fast Forward Sports, as part of the transaction. The RubberDucks are the Class AA affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians while the Jumbo Shrimp serve as the Class AAA affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of the Akron RubberDucks to the Prospector Baseball Group family," John Abbamondi and Ben Boyer, co-founders of PBG, said in a joint statement. "The RubberDucks are renowned for being one of the best franchises in Minor League Baseball, deeply rooted in the history and unique spirit of the Akron community. The important role the RubberDucks play in the lives of Akron residents and visitors alike reinforces our belief in the overall strength of the Northeast Ohio region, and for that - and many other reasons - we are eager to get started."

"First, however, we must take this moment to express our gratitude to Ken Babby and his partners for their exemplary leadership. We are honored to have the opportunity to build on their remarkable success in delivering on their promise of 'Affordable Family Fun,' and we are committed to working tirelessly on behalf of all RubberDucks fans and partners to continue elevating the experience at 7 17 Credit Union Park."

Ken Babby, who led Fast Forward Sports and has recently assumed the role of CEO of the Tampa Bay Rays, expressed his confidence in the transition.

"This is a bittersweet moment for me and for our family," Babby said. "Northeast Ohio has been a home to us for much of the last 15 years, and we will miss our friends and this incredible community. That said, we couldn't be more excited at Fast Forward Sports about the future of Akron RubberDucks baseball. We were very careful in selecting the right new owners of this team, Prospector Baseball Group, and I have no doubt that John and his team will be worthy stewards of this beloved franchise, bringing everyday passion, integrity and commitment to the RubberDucks and everyone who loves this team.

"As a result, the future of minor league baseball in Akron is promising and bright, and we will enjoy watching the RubberDucks' success on and off the field. I am beyond proud of our front office staff, our culture and the work family we have built together. As important, I am grateful to the City of Akron, the Cleveland Guardians, and our partners and fans, and know that the support and love the RubberDucks have received from every corner of this community will only grow in the years ahead."

The RubberDucks adopted their popular team nickname in 2014 and have enjoyed a long and productive partnership with the Cleveland Guardians organization for more than three decades.

"Double A baseball is a crucial player development stage for all MLB franchises, and we have always been able to count on Ken Babby and his group in that respect while also building a local fan base that connects with the Guardians," said Chris Antonetti, President of Baseball Operations with the Cleveland Guardians. "We wish Ken the best in his new adventure and are extremely appreciative to him for identifying Prospector Baseball Group as the next owner of the RubberDucks. I have known John Abbamondi for over twenty years and am confident he and his team will be excellent partners."

The RubberDucks, along with the Jumbo Shrimp, have long been defined by the principle of "Affordable Family Fun," and Abbamondi underlined that commitment will remain at the heart of Prospector's stewardship of both teams.

"PBG will operate the Akron RubberDucks and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp with a distinctively local touch, with fans coming first, just as they always were under Fast Forward Sports," Abbamondi said. "We truly believe that a ballpark is the heartbeat of any community-a gathering place where families, friends, and fans of all ages come together to enjoy life to the fullest. In both Akron and Jacksonville, that belief will inspire us on a daily basis in the years ahead."

For more information about Prospector Baseball Group and its vision for Minor League Baseball, visit prospectorbaseball.com.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks 2026 season at 7 17 Credit Union Park begins on Thursday, April 2 at 6:35 p.m. against the Reading Fightin Phils. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.







Eastern League Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.