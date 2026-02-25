After 26 Years in the Minor Leagues, RubberDucks' Pfander Gets Call to the Majors

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks announced today that President and General Manager Jim Pfander will depart at the end of May to join the Tampa Bay Rays front office staff.

Pfander, who started his professional baseball career interning in the Cleveland Indians broadcasting department in 2000, gets the call back up to the Major Leagues after over 26 years in Minor League Baseball. In his 15 years leading the RubberDucks, the club has become one of MiLB's premier franchises. Some highlights of Pfander's tenure in Akron include the 2014 rebrand from the Aeros to the RubberDucks, overseeing more than $18 million in improvements to 7 17 Credit Union Park, the introduction of the extreme food menu and hosting the 2016 Eastern League All-Star Game and Home Run Derby.

In 2025, Pfander was named Double-A Executive of the Year, after the installation of four new videoboards, a complete concourse restroom renovation and driving the second-largest attendance increase for any MiLB team that did not open a new ballpark in 2025.

"It has been an incredible honor to be a steward of my hometown club for so many years," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "While this is a bittersweet moment, my focus remains on ensuring a seamless transition to new leadership here at the RubberDucks. I know that the RubberDucks are in great hands with our new owners and the talented front office staff that are so committed to our fans. I look forward to seeing everyone back at 7 17 Credit Union Park when we open the gates on April 2."

"We want to thank Jim for his many years of incredible leadership, dedication and hard work not only to this organization, but to this community," RubberDucks owners and Prospector Baseball Group co-founders John Abbamondi and Ben Boyer said. "We are grateful for the opportunity to have worked closely with Jim and have seen firsthand his exemplary leadership of the club. We look forward to building on that extraordinary success and continuing to bring 'Affordable Family Fun' to downtown Akron."

The Akron RubberDucks will immediately begin an extensive search for a new President and General Manager, focusing on a leader dedicated to upholding the franchise's deep commitment to the Akron community and the fans at 7 17 Credit Union Park.







