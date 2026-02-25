Somerset Patriots to Host Survivor 50 Night with Special Guest Tony Vlachos

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, will host Survivor 50 Night at TD Bank Ballpark on Friday, May 1. The Patriots take on the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) at 6:35 pm.

Survivor 50 Night is a celebration of the highly successful CBS reality series celebrating its milestone 50 th season in 2026. Premiering in May of 2000, the iconic show's 50 th season will begin on February 25 and is scheduled to run into May.

Survivor 50 Night will feature an appearance by two-time Survivor winner Tony Vlachos, who is widely considered one of the greatest players in series history. Vlachos won the show's 28 th (Survivor: Cagayan) and 40 th season (Survivor: Winners at War), as well as competing in Survivor: Game Changers and Australian Survivor: Australia V The World.

The New Jersey native and Jersey City police officer is among Survivor host Jeff Probst's top players of all-time for his strategic gameplay and ability to manipulate other contestants.

Vlachos will be in attendance to participate in a pre-game moderated Q&A on the field, throw out a ceremonial first pitch and then meet fans on the main concourse for pictures during the game.

Survivor 50 Night will include a special themed neck scarf ticket bundle for $25 with a choice of red or blue.

During the game, the Patriots will tailor the on-field promotions and other activities around the popular television series.







