Somerset Patriots to Host Holiday Toy Drive on Saturday, December 6

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, will host their annual Holiday Toy Drive at TD Bank Ballpark on Saturday, December 6.

The event will take place at the Team Store located near the main gate of the ballpark from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm.

Fans are asked to bring new, unwrapped toys to the ballpark to be donated to the Central New Jersey Toys for Tots campaign to help bring holiday cheer to children in need this holiday season.

Patriots Manager Emeritus Sparky Lyle will greet fans, take pictures and sign autographs from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Autographs are free with a donation of a toy or food item.

Fans will be able to see Sparkee The Mascot, as well as sign up for the Somerset Sluggers Kids Club or book their child's birthday party at the ballpark for the upcoming season.

The Team Store will feature holiday shopping opportunities to purchase team apparel, novelties and more with savings of up to 30% off storewide.







