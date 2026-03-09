Somerset Patriots to Welcome the Sopranos Stars Vincent Curatola and Federico Castelluccio

Published on March 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release







Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, will welcome The Sopranos stars Vincent Curatola ("Johnny Sack") and Federico Castelluccio ("Furio Giunta") to the Thursday, August 27 game at TD Bank Ballpark. The Patriots take on the Akron Rubber Ducks (Cleveland Guardians) at 6:35 pm.

Curatola and Castelluccio will appear as part of a themed night at the ballpark and will participate in a pre-game VIP Meet & Greet in the SK Club, throw out ceremonial first pitches and then meet fans on the main concourse during the game for pictures.

The game is presented by the New Jersey Lottery and will include a Bowling Shirt (1 st 1,000 Adults 18+) and other promotions and activities on theme with the iconic show.

The VIP Meet & Greet in the SK Club will be $150 and include a ticket to enjoy the game in the exclusive space, an all-you-can-eat Italian buffet, a picture with Curatola and Castelluccio, an autograph from Curatola and Castelluccio (ticketholder must provide item) and a guaranteed themed bowling shirt (18+).

Fans will also be able to pre-purchase a package that includes the game ticket and picture with both Curatola and Castelluccio when they are on the main concourse during the game for $60.

Curatola is best known for his portrayal of New York mob boss Johnny Sack on HBO's critically acclaimed The Sopranos for all six seasons from 1999 - 2007. The Englewood, New Jersey native is also a singer and has appeared onstage several times with the band Chicago.

Castelluccio played Furio Giunta in The Sopranos from 2000-2002. Born in Naples, Castelluccio moved with his family to Paterson, New Jersey when he was three years old. In addition to acting, directing and producing, Castelluccio is an internationally renowned realist painter, art collector and connoisseur of old master baroque painting.

The Sopranos is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential television series of all time and was broadcast on HBO from January 10, 1999 to June 10, 2007. The show revolved around New Jersey-based mob boss Tony Soprano, played by James Gandolfini, who struggles to balance his family life with that as the leader of a criminal organization. Spanning six seasons and 86 episodes, The Sopranos won 21 Emmy Awards, five Golden Globes and was named the best-written show of all time in 2013 by the Writers Guild of America. The show was also ranked as the top television of all time by TV Guide and Rolling Stone.







Eastern League Stories from March 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.