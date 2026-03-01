Somerset Patriots to Welcome Casey Webb at Jersey Diners Game on April 18

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, will welcome Casey Webb to the Jersey Diners game at TD Bank Ballpark on Saturday, April 18. The Patriots take on the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) at 6:05 pm.

Webb is a restaurant industry veteran, entrepreneur, actor and television personality best known as the host of the Travel Channel's revival of Man v. Food since 2017.

Webb will be in attendance to throw out a ceremonial first pitch, participate in Jersey Diners themed promotions and meet fans on the main concourse during the game.

Born and raised in New Jersey, Webb began working in restaurants as a dishwasher before acting in shows like HBO's Boardwalk Empire.

He brings together his passion for food and travel in his work, exploring the U.S. to find the greatest eateries across the nation and beyond. In addition, Webb co-hosts events for the Foodsports Pro League/Ultimate Eating Championship.

When he's not traveling regionally and abroad, Webb is home in New Jersey hanging with his rescue pup Iggy and managing his hot sauce and hot sauce honey brand, Casey Webb's Inferno.

The April 18 game is the first of five Jersey Diners games in 2026. The game is presented by Case's Pork Roll Company, the title sponsor of the Jersey Diners, and includes a postgame fireworks show.

The Jersey Diners are the Patriots award-winning alternate identity that launched in 2024. The winner of MiLB's Best Alternate Identity Award and Golden Bobblehead for "Best New Merchandise Promotion or Retail Sales Strategy" in its first season, the Jersey Diners continue to grow with new partnerships, promotions and merchandise. In 2025, the July 12 Jersey Diners game was selected as the New Jersey representative of ESPN SportsCenter's "50 States in 50 Days" campaign with a live broadcast from the ballpark.







