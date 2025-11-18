Somerset Patriots to Play as Somerset Semiquincentennials to Commemorate America's 250th Celebration

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, will play as the Somerset Semiquincentennials for four games during the 2026 season to commemorate America's 250 th Celebration.

The Patriots will rebrand as the Somerset Semiquincentennials, meaning 250 th anniversary, for Independence Day Weekend on Friday, July 3, Saturday, July 4 and Sunday, July 5, as well as Saturday, August 15 for the team's annual Revolutionary Revelry Night. The games on July 3 and 4 and August 15 feature postgame fireworks.

"We've always taken great pride in being the Somerset Patriots in honor of the Revolutionary War history of the Central New Jersey area we call home," said Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry. "The celebration of America's 250 th birthday makes perfect sense for us to rebrand in a way that pays respect to this momentous occasion and gives our fans and community a fun way to participate. We can't wait to take the field as the Somerset Semiquincentennials in 2026!"

Somerset Semiquincentennials merchandise will launch for pre-orders to kick off the 250 th celebration on New Year's Day - Monday, January 5, 2026.

The Somerset Semiquincentennials logos were designed by Fooser Sports Design and features the use of Old Glory Red, Basic White and Old Glory Blue to represent the exact color shades used on the American flag.

The primary logo is a circle with a bald eagle wearing a top hat to pay homage to America and the Patriots' parent club, the New York Yankees. The three stars on the top hat honors New Jersey as the third state and the 19 stars around the circle represent the 19 letters of Semiquincentennials.

The cap logo is the head of the bald eagle wearing the top hat on a red, white and blue tri-colored hat. The bald eagle is used to signify its place as a national symbol of the nation since 1782, including being featured on the original Great Seal of the United States.

The white on-field jersey is highlighted by red and blue pinstripes with the Semiquincentennials wordmark across the chest in blue. The blue sleeves include signatures from the actual Declaration of Independence in gold writing. The left sleeve features a logo with a quill pen in a circle that says United States of America on the top and 250 Years | 1776 - 2026 on the bottom. The Patriots secondary logo appears on the right sleeve.

In addition, a quill signers logo represents the five names of the men who hailed from New Jersey that signed the Declaration of Independence - Abraham Clark, John Hart, Francis Hopkinson, Richard Stockton and John Witherspoon.

More details on the Somerset Semiquincentennials games and opportunities will be announced leading into the season.

