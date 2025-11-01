Somerset Patriots Hosting Emergency Food Drive on Saturday, November 8

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, will be hosting an emergency food drive at TD Bank Ballpark on Saturday, November 8. The collection will take place in the Team Store located by the main gate from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

In partnership with Somerset County, the Patriots are asking for donations of the following at the event:

Rice - 16 oz bag - white, brown, jasmine Pasta/Instant potatoes - 1 lb. pasta/13.75 oz. potato - spaghetti, mac & cheese, ramen Sauce - 16 oz. Beans - 15.5 oz - black, kidney Canned Protein - 5-6 oz can or two 3 oz pouches - canned tuna, chicken or salmon Soup/Chili/Stew - 15-19 oz. can- canned, boxed Canned Vegetables/Fruit - 15 oz. Applesauce, dried fruit Cereal/Oatmeal - 12-18 oz/24 oz oatmeal Boxed Milk - 32 oz. Crackers/Rice Cakes - 16 oz. Instant Coffee, Tea, Cocoa - any size Bottled water - 6 pack

The food will be donated to the Food Bank Network of Somerset County and distributed to families in need throughout Central New Jersey.

The Patriots will also be accepting monetary donations and gift cards at the food drive.

In addition, for all purchases made in-person at the Team Store on November 8, the Patriots will donate 10% of the sales to the Food Bank Network of Somerset County.







