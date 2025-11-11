Somerset Patriots' Dan Purner and Corey Saccone Honored by Minor League Baseball

Bridgewater, New Jersey - Minor League Baseball has announced that Somerset Patriots head groundskeeper Dan Purner and home clubhouse manager Corey Saccone have been named their 2025 Eastern League Head Groundskeeper and Home Clubhouse Manager of the Year.

The awards are selected by MLB from nominations made by individuals across the industry, including field managers that provide feedback throughout the season.

"Minor League Baseball couldn't have picked two better selections for their Head Groundskeeper and Home Clubhouse Manager of the Year Awards," said Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry. "We've known for a very long time how fortunate we are to have Dan in his position and his expertise in making our field one of the best in all of baseball. Corey fit the Patriots mold from day one and we know how hard he works to make our players and coaches feel at home during their time in Somerset. We are proud to have both represent our organization and congratulate them on this very well-deserved recognition."

Purner has been part of the Patriots organization since 2005 and has served as head groundskeeper since 2011. He is responsible for maintaining the ballpark playing field and grounds throughout the year.

Purner is a graduate of both the County College of Morris, where he studied Landscape Management & Design and Rutgers University, where he received a degree in Turfgrass Science.

Saccone finished his third season as the home clubhouse manager in Somerset and his fourth overall in the Yankees organization. Prior to his role in Somerset, Saccone managed the home clubhouse for the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (High-A, Philadelphia).

He is a graduate of Saint Leo University and holds a certification in Baseball General Management & Scouting from Sports Management Worldwide.

"Minor League Baseball is proud to recognize these outstanding individuals and their staffs for exceptional contributions during the 2025 season," said Peter Woodfork, Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President of Minor League Operations and Development. "Their commitment to delivering the best possible playing conditions and clubhouse experiences for our players and coaches is truly appreciated."







