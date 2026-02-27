RubberDucks Announce 2026 Promotional Schedule

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks announce the 2026 promotional schedule presented by MCA of Akron/UA Local 219, which once again features a theme for all 69 regular season home games.

The RubberDucks open the 2026 season at 7 17 Credit Union Park on Thursday, April 2 at 6:35 p.m. against the Reading Fightin Phils. That night's postgame fireworks will be the first of 27 fireworks shows during the season.

"We are excited to announce the much-anticipated 2026 promotional schedule," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "From continuing our Only in Akron series with the Chip Dippers and Cream Stick Donuts rebrands to all of our exciting giveaways and theme nights, I think there is something each night everyone will enjoy this season."

The 2026 giveaways include seven t-shirt Tuesdays and 12 Saturday premium giveaways, including seven bobbleheads. Some of the bobbleheads include Akron legends LeBron James, Mike Vrabel and Butch Reynolds as well as former Akron Aeros and current Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez.

The RubberDucks will also celebrate Akron in 2026 with the continuation of the Only in Akron series. This season, the RubberDucks will honor Akron's chip dip history with the two night celebration of the Akron Chip Dippers presented by Circle K and GetGo on June 19 and 20. The Only in Akron series continues on July 24 and 25 with the celebration of Akron's favorite donut the Akron Cream Stick Donuts presented by Acme Fresh Market.

There will be three mid-week day games throughout the summer. Education Day will return with a 11:05 a.m. start on Tuesday, May 26. The RubberDucks annual Big Splash Day will return on Tuesday, July 21 at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 will be a Salute to Seniors and Slackers game with 12:05 p.m. start.

"We have been hard at work all offseason planning these great promotional nights for our amazing fans," said RubberDucks Director of Promotions & Community Relations Calvin Toney-Cox. "We are really looking forward to honoring Akron and looking back at some great Only in Akron identities on Tuesdays this season."

Some Only in Akron series identities from past seasons will be celebrated with their own special t-shirt giveaway during the seven t-shirt Tuesdays in 2026.

The RubberDucks will honor the Akron Black Tyrites and Los Perros Calientes de Akron in 2026. The Black Tyrites will return on Saturday, May 16 and there will be three Los Perros Calientes games throughout the summer.

"After the success of our Paws & Claws nights on Wednesdays last season, we are excited to bring them back for 2026," said RubberDucks Manager of Promotions & Community Relations Payton Leddy. "We can't wait to see all of our fans enjoying a baseball game with their furry friend and a White Claw this season."

Single game tickets, season ticket packages and flex plans for the 2026 season are available now by calling 855-97-QUACK or visiting akronrubberducks.com.

Also, bobblehead guarantees are available for sale with purchase of a ticket package. Guaranteed bobbleheads start at $25. Call 330-375-1706 to purchase.

Nightly Promotions

T-Shirt Tuesday: Each Tuesday night features a unique t-shirt celebrating past Only in Akron series identities given away to the first 1,000 fans. Tuesday is also Tall Boy Tuesday presented by Anheuser-Busch as fans 21 and over can celebrate the beginning of a RubberDucks homestand with one dollar off that night's featured Anheuser-Busch Tall Boy.

Wellness Wednesday presented by Summa Health and 640 WHLO, and Paws & Claws presented by White Claw Hard Seltzer: Every Wednesday home game will be Wellness Wednesday presented by Summa Health filled with fun ways to get active and stay healthy. Wednesday is also Paws & Claws where fans can bring their dogs with them to 7 17 Credit Union Park and enjoy baseball and White Claw Wednesday with their four-legged friend.

Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Budweiser: Enjoy $2 beer and fountain Coca-Cola products all night long!

Friday Night Fireworks presented by 98.1 KDD: Enjoy postgame fireworks after every Friday game! It is also Electric Blue Fridays - watch the RubberDucks take the field in their Electric Blue jerseys presented by FirstEnergy.

Giveaway Saturday: Every Saturday features a unique premium giveaway for the first 1,000 fans!

Sunday Family FUNday presented by Akron Children's Hospital: Pregame families can play catch on the field, read a story with a RubberDucks player, and Kids 12 & under run the bases after every Sunday game.

Game Times (unless otherwise noted)

Weekday games start at 6:35 p.m.

Friday games start at 7:17 p.m.

Saturdays early in the season start at 6:05 p.m. before shifting to 7:05 p.m. on May 30. 6:05 p.m. Saturday starts return Aug. 22 through the remainder of the season

Sunday games will start at 1:05 p.m., with the exception of July 5, 6:35 p.m. start, and Sept. 6, 6:05 p.m. start)

2026 Promotional Schedule (All promotions and game times subject to change)

April

Thursday, April 2: Thirsty Thursday™ - Opening Night presented by State & Federal Communications - Main Street Festival 4:30-6 p.m. - Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Union Home Mortgage (First 2,500 fans) - Postgame Fireworks presented by State & Federal Communications

Friday, April 3: Arcade All-Stars Night - Postgame Fireworks - Quack Open a Book and Read Night

Saturday, April 4: Easter Egg Hunt - Clear Tote Bag Giveaway presented by Stanley Steemer (First 1,000 fans) - Postgame Fireworks

Tuesday, April 14: T-Shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 fans) Akron Rebrand Series: Akron Homers - ASL Night - Quack Open a Book and Read Night

Wednesday, April 15: Paws and Claws - Nurse Appreciation Night - Quack Open a Book and Read Night

Thursday, April 16: Thirsty Thursday™ - Los Perros Calientes Night

Friday, April 17: Ray Chamberland Appreciation Night (RubberDucks Ticket Package Holder) - Instant Vacation Giveaway - Postgame Fireworks

Saturday, April 18: In My Baseball Era - Webster Roadie Winter Hate Giveaway presented by FirstEnergy (First 1,000 Fans) - Postgame Fireworks presented by FirstEnergy

Sunday, April 19: Oak Clinic Day with 1K Fun Run

Tuesday, April 28: T-Shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 fans) Akron Rebrand Series: Barberton Fried Chicken and Hot Rice - Quack Open a Book and Read Night

Wednesday, April 29: Paws and Claws - Broadway at the Ballpark - Quack Open a Book and Read Night

Thursday, April 30: Thirsty Thursday™ - Cleveland Basketball Night

May

Friday, May 1: Star Wars Night - Postgame Fireworks

Saturday, May 2: Backyard Baseball Night - RubberDucks Backyard Baseball Card Pack Giveaway presented by Summa Health (First 1,000 fans) - Postgame Fireworks

Sunday, May 3: Mascot Mania

Tuesday, May 12: T-Shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 fans) Akron Rebrand Series: Akron Devil Strips - Most Improved Student Night

Wednesday, May 13: Paws and Claws - Game Show Night - Most Improved Student Night

Thursday, May 14: Thirsty Thursday™ - First Responders Night presented by Stark State College - Most Improved Student Night

Friday, May 15: Kent State vs Akron College Night - Cash Dash $1K Giveaway after the game - Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank Stuff the Bus Night - Postgame Fireworks

Saturday, May 16: Akron Black Tyrites Night - Butch Reynold Bobblehead presented by Union Home Mortgage (First 1,000 Fans) - Postgame Fireworks

Sunday, May 17: Women's Sports Celebration presented by State & Federal Communications

Tuesday, May 26: Education Day (11:05 a.m. start)

Wednesday, May 27: Paws and Claws - Teacher Appreciation Night - Most Improved Student Night

Thursday, May 28: Thirsty Thursday™ - Irish Heritage Night - Most Improved Student Night

Friday, May 29: Bluey at the Ballpark - Meet & Greet information coming soon - Postgame Fireworks presented by Miller Lite

Saturday, May 30: Just a Kid from Akron Night - LeBron James/I Promise School Bobblehead presented by State & Federal Communications (First 1,000 fans) - I Promise Night with I Promise jerseys - Postgame Fireworks presented by Summa Health

Sunday, May 31: Youth Sports Takeover Day

June

Tuesday, June 16: T-Shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 fans) Akron Rebrand Series: Akron JoJos

Wednesday, June 17: Paws and Claws - AAPI/Polynesian Heritage Night

Thursday, June 18: Thirsty Thursday™ - 90's Nostalgia Night

Friday, June 19: Akron Chip Dippers Night presented by Circle K and GetGo - Postgame Fireworks presented by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Saturday, June 20: Akron Chip Dippers Night presented by Circle K and GetGo - Chip Dippers Youth Jersey Giveaway presented by Ohio 529 CollegeAdvantage (First 1,000 fans) - Catch It Early: Summa Health Urology & Breast Cancer Awareness Game - Postgame Fireworks

Sunday, June 21: Princess & Pirate Tea Party

Tuesday, June 30: T-Shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 fans) Akron Rebrand Series: Akron Screamers

July

Wednesday, July 1: Paws and Claws - Los Perros Calientes Night

Thursday, July 2: Thirsty Thursday™ - Christmas in July

Friday, July 3: Military Appreciation Night presented by Veterans Service Commission of Summit County - Camo Themed Military Jersey - Postgame Fireworks

Saturday, July 4: USA Quarter Millennium Celebration presented by Kaulig Companies - RubberDucks LED Rally Towel Giveaway presented by Summa Health (First 1,000 fans) - Postgame Fireworks presented by Morgan Engineering

Sunday, July 5: Akron Appreciation Night - Challenger Baseball Night - Postgame Fireworks

Tuesday, July 7: T-Shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 fans) Akron Rebrand Series: Akron Cheese Salads

Wednesday, July 8: Paws and Claws - Pride Night

Thursday, July 9: Thirsty Thursday™ - Italian Heritage Night

Friday, July 10: ZOOperstars! Appearance - Scout Night - Postgame Fireworks

Saturday, July 11: Don't give me this ole... - Corbin Bernsen Bobblehead presented by Distillata - Postgame Fireworks presented by Summa Health

Sunday, July 12: Autism Awareness Day

Tuesday, July 21: Big Splash Day special 12:05 p.m. start

Wednesday, July 22: Paws and Claws - Take a Bite out of Shark Week - You're Gonna Need a Bigger Boat!

Thursday, July 23: Thirsty Thursday™ - Throwback Thursday 2000's - Akron Aeros Night

Friday, July 24: Akron Cream Stick Donuts Night presented by Acme Fresh Market - Akron Children's Pediatrics Celebration Night - Postgame Fireworks presented by Akron Children's

Saturday, July 25: Akron Cream Stick Donuts Night presented by Acme Fresh Market - Jose Ramirez Bobblehead presented by MCA of Akron/UA Local 219 (First 1,000 fans) - Postgame Fireworks

Sunday, July 26: Akron Food Festival and Car Show - Main Street Festival

August

Tuesday, August 4: Salute to Seniors and Slackers special 12:05 p.m. start

Wednesday, August 5: Paws and Claws Night - Pierogies at the Park - Slovak Heritage Night

Thursday, August 6: Thirsty Thursday™ - Off to the races Night

Friday, August 7: Akron Children's Showers Family Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders Celebration Night - Postgame Fireworks presented by Akron Children's

Saturday, August 8: 7 17 Night - Mike Vrabel Bobblehead presented by 7 17 Credit Union (First 1,000 fans) - Postgame Fireworks presented by 7 17 Credit Union

Sunday, August 9: Back to School Bash with Back to School Drive

Tuesday, August 18: T-Shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 fans) Akron Rebrand Series: Akron Sauerkraut Balls

Wednesday, August 19: Paws and Claws - Karaoke Night

Thursday, August 20: Thirsty Thursday™ - Wrestling Night - Los Perros Calientes Night

Friday, August 21: Look, My Hot Dog is GREEN! $1K Giveaway - Postgame Fireworks presented by Morgan Engineering

Saturday, August 22: Mystery bobblehead and special promotional night (announcement coming soon) - Team Up for Brain Care: Summa Health Neurology & Behavioral Health Game - Postgame Fireworks presented by BFG Federal Credit Union

Sunday, August 23: QuAkron Loves Comicbooks! Presented by Akron Comicon

September

Tuesday, September 1: T-Shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 fans) Akron Rebrand Series: Akron Galley Boys

Wednesday, September 2: Paws and Claws - Scarlet and Grey Season Kick-Off

Thursday, September 3: Thirsty Thursday™ - Oktoberfest Night

Friday, September 4: Social Media Influencer Night - Postgame Fireworks presented by Portage Path Behavioral Health

Saturday, September 5: Cleveland Football Night - Mystery bobblehead giveaway (First 1,000 fans) - STEM Night presented by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company - Postgame Fireworks presented by Bridgestone

Sunday, September 6: Fan Appreciation Night







