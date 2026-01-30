RubberDucks Annual Six-Hour Suite Heart Special Returns Thursday February 12

(AKRON, OHIO) - It is almost February in Akron, snow is on the ground, love is in the air and the fan-favorite Akron RubberDucks "Six-hour Suite Heart Special" returns Thursday, Feb. 12, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. !

During the "Suite Heart Special," individuals and groups qualify for a complimentary suite - based on availability - on the J.W. Didado Electric Suite Level during an April or May game of the 2026 season by making a ticket purchase of $700 or more.

Individuals or groups that make a $700 ticket purchase will receive a complimentary suite rental during a weekday game in April, based on availability. Individuals or groups that make a $1,200 ticket purchase will receive a complimentary suite rental during a weekend game in April or May, based on availability.

A complimentary suite may be upgraded to the Owner's Suite (based on availability) on a non-fireworks game for an additional $500 purchase onto the initial purchase.

Back again for the 2026 "Suite Heart Special," purchasers will be entered to win five different RubberDucks prizes throughout the day, including autograph baseballs by Chase DeLauter, Cooper Ingle and Travis Bazzana, with an additional Grand Prize winner being selected at the conclusion of the sale. The Grand Prize is all 12 Saturday giveaways (bobbleheads included) for the 2026 season. Existing clients who refer someone to make a purchase on Thursday, Feb. 12 will be included in the prize drawings as well. The winner will be contacted by an Akron RubberDucks ticket sales representative.

"It's almost time for pitchers and catchers to report to Spring Training, which means baseball season and better weather is right around the corner," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "We are excited for the return of the annual Suite Heart Special. We know our fans eagerly await this sale every year as it is not only a great deal, but a perfect opportunity to get that special someone an unforgettable Valentine's Day gift."

This special is ONLY on Thursday, Feb. 12, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Purchases can be made by calling the Akron RubberDucks at (330) 253-5151. Packages will be sold based on availability.

Complimentary suites can accommodate up to 20 people and the Owner's Suite can accommodate up to 40 people.

There is a limit of one complimentary suite per account. Suite food and beverage is an optional purchase, though not required at the time of entry, and will not be provided by the Akron RubberDucks. Existing accounts with deposit money are eligible for this incentive as long as account holder did not also take part in Trick or Suite promotion in October 2025. Current five-year season ticket contracts are not eligible for the complimentary suites.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks 2026 season at 7 17 Credit Union Park begins on Thursday, April 2 at 6:35 p.m. against the Reading Fightin Phils. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.







