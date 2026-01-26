RubberDucks to Become Akron Chip Dippers on June 19 and 20

Published on January 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks will rebrand to the Akron Chip Dippers for two-nights only on Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20 as part of the RubberDucks created Only in Akron series.

Around 1939, J.J. Lawson started his Lawson's Milk Company in Cuyahoga Falls. As his business expanded, Lawson started offering more products including his famous French onion chip dip. The popularity of Lawson's chip dip inspired other Ohio companies like Toft Dairy and Smith's Dairy to launch their own French onion chip dips throughout the state.

Over 80 years after chip dip came to Northeast Ohio, no barbeque, picnic or party is complete in Akron without a creamy bowl of French onion chip dip.

"We are excited to pay homage to Akron's favorite chip companion," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "Chip dip has been a major part of Akron get togethers for decades. We are excited to celebrate Akron's chip dip history for a pair of nights this summer and find out who has the best chip dip in the area."

You can purchase the "Chip Dippers" ticket package today and receive a ticket to the June 19 or June 20 game and an Akron Chip Dippers adjustable hat. The package is $45 and can be purchased here. Limited number of packages available.

Select Akron Chip Dippers merchandise is available now online at rubberducks.milbstore.com and in the Hilscher-Clarke Electric Team Shop. Full Akron Chip Dippers merchandise will be available at a later date.

2026 season ticket packages and flex ticket packages are available now by visiting akronrubberducks.com or by calling 855-97-QUACK.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks 2026 season at 7 17 Credit Union Park begins on Thursday, April 2 at 6:35 p.m. against the Reading Fightin Phils.







