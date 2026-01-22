Fourth Year of Curve Charities Generates over $75,000 in Donations to Area Non-Profits

Published on January 22, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - Altoona Curve Charities, a 501c3 organization dedicated to supporting local youth programs and organizations that promote exercise, health, activity and education for the betterment of youth and community, is pleased to announce recipients of grant money and in-kind services for the 2025 grant cycle.

The 2025 grant cycle raised over $75,000, adding to a total of over $334,000 in its four years of existence. Altoona Curve Charities raises money throughout the year through the purchase of 50/50 tickets at every home game. Donations are also accepted directly here.

"We received a lot of applications for grants this season and are looking forward to hosting the Curve Charities Gala this Saturday to continue to raise funds, so we can assist as many different organizations as possible," said Curve GM Nate Bowen. "We want to thank our fans for helping us make the impact that we do in the community and the Altoona Curve Booster Club for their assistance in selling the 50/50 tickets at all our home games to help raise this money."

The 2025 grant cycle for Curve charities impacted 25 organizations, including:

Altoona Area Junior High School Drama Club

Altoona Area School District - Steven's Building

Altoona High School Planetarium

Altoona Independent Youth Baseball League (AIYBL)

Bellwood-Antis Youth Baseball

Blair Regional YMCA

Bookworms Against Bullies

Curwensville Junior High Softball

Eldorado Civic Association

Harmony Area School District

Hollidaysburg Area Summer Baseball League

Miracle League of Blair County

Morrisons Cove Memorial Park

Mountain Lion Backpack Program

New Germany Athletic Association

Northern Blair Recreation Commission

Philipsburg-Osceola Area Little League Baseball

Portage Library Association

Sheetz for the Kidz

Southwest Huntingdon Baseball League

The Jared Box Project

The Last Juicebox Project

The ROCK at 2nd Ave

Westmont Hilltop Public Service Class

YES to Kids (Youth Empowerment Scholarships)

Non-profit organizations that are interested in applying for the next grant cycle, opening in the fall of 2026, can gather additional information and reaching Director of Community Relations Tony Talarigo at ATalarigo@altoonacurve.com.

The Altoona Curve Charities Gala is scheduled for Saturday, January 24, 2026, at the Altoona Grand Hotel with special guests Steven Brault and Jimmy Mowery. This murder-mystery-themed gala will begin with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are available for $50 through January 23 and include dinner and a cash bar. The event will conclude at 10:00 p.m. 50/50 and rip tickets will be available for purchase with cash only. There will also be a silent auction for sports memorabilia.

For tickets and more information on the 2026 Altoona Curve season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from January 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.