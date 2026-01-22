Fourth Year of Curve Charities Generates over $75,000 in Donations to Area Non-Profits
Altoona Curve News Release
CURVE, PA - Altoona Curve Charities, a 501c3 organization dedicated to supporting local youth programs and organizations that promote exercise, health, activity and education for the betterment of youth and community, is pleased to announce recipients of grant money and in-kind services for the 2025 grant cycle.
The 2025 grant cycle raised over $75,000, adding to a total of over $334,000 in its four years of existence. Altoona Curve Charities raises money throughout the year through the purchase of 50/50 tickets at every home game. Donations are also accepted directly here.
"We received a lot of applications for grants this season and are looking forward to hosting the Curve Charities Gala this Saturday to continue to raise funds, so we can assist as many different organizations as possible," said Curve GM Nate Bowen. "We want to thank our fans for helping us make the impact that we do in the community and the Altoona Curve Booster Club for their assistance in selling the 50/50 tickets at all our home games to help raise this money."
The 2025 grant cycle for Curve charities impacted 25 organizations, including:
Altoona Area Junior High School Drama Club
Altoona Area School District - Steven's Building
Altoona High School Planetarium
Altoona Independent Youth Baseball League (AIYBL)
Bellwood-Antis Youth Baseball
Blair Regional YMCA
Bookworms Against Bullies
Curwensville Junior High Softball
Eldorado Civic Association
Harmony Area School District
Hollidaysburg Area Summer Baseball League
Miracle League of Blair County
Morrisons Cove Memorial Park
Mountain Lion Backpack Program
New Germany Athletic Association
Northern Blair Recreation Commission
Philipsburg-Osceola Area Little League Baseball
Portage Library Association
Sheetz for the Kidz
Southwest Huntingdon Baseball League
The Jared Box Project
The Last Juicebox Project
The ROCK at 2nd Ave
Westmont Hilltop Public Service Class
YES to Kids (Youth Empowerment Scholarships)
Non-profit organizations that are interested in applying for the next grant cycle, opening in the fall of 2026, can gather additional information and reaching Director of Community Relations Tony Talarigo at ATalarigo@altoonacurve.com.
The Altoona Curve Charities Gala is scheduled for Saturday, January 24, 2026, at the Altoona Grand Hotel with special guests Steven Brault and Jimmy Mowery. This murder-mystery-themed gala will begin with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are available for $50 through January 23 and include dinner and a cash bar. The event will conclude at 10:00 p.m. 50/50 and rip tickets will be available for purchase with cash only. There will also be a silent auction for sports memorabilia.
For tickets and more information on the 2026 Altoona Curve season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open online 24/7/365.
