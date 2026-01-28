UMaine Baseball to Play at Delta Dental Park on April 29

Orono, Maine - The University of Maine baseball program has announced that it will meet Northeastern at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine on Wednesday, April 29.

Maine's last appearance at Hadlock Field came in 2012 when the Black Bears hosted Boston College. Prior to that game, the Black Bears took on UMass at Hadlock Field in 1998.

"This is a big deal for us, the program, the state, and everyone involved in Maine baseball," said head baseball Coach Nick Derba. "I hope that we can do this annually. We haven't done this in my entire time at Maine and it's something that we feel is important. We represent this state as its only division one baseball program and for us to play at a different venue within our state and get in front of a new crowd is great. I hope to see a huge turnout."

First pitch at Hadlock Field, home of the Portland Sea Dogs, is scheduled for 6 p.m., but is subject to change.

"We're thrilled to welcome the University of Maine Baseball team to Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field for this game against Northeastern," said Sea Dogs General Manager Jesse Scaglion. "UMaine Baseball has a rich history and tradition of excellence, and we're proud to host a program that has produced so many outstanding student-athletes - including several who have gone on to wear a Sea Dogs uniform. Bringing college baseball to a professional ballpark is a great way to celebrate the game at every level. The Sea Dogs are proud to provide this opportunity for the players, coaches, and fans to experience Hadlock Field in a new way while shining a spotlight on the talent and passion within college baseball."

The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and can be heard locally on the radio on 92.9 FM The Ticket in the Bangor region and online at goblackbears.com.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 30th at 9 a.m. Tickets are available through the Portland Sea Dogs ticket office by calling 207-879-9500 or online at seadogs.com

The Black Bears, who are set to begin the regular season on Friday, Feb. 13, will be playing their first game against the Huskies since the 2014 season and their first game in Portland under head coach Nick Derba.

Since 2000, the Black Bears have faced off against Northeastern 31 times, with the Huskies holding a narrow lead in the series at 19-12. The matchup on the 29th will be the third game of the season between the two sides as the Black Bears will take on the Huskies on the weekend of April 11 and 12.

Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field opened in 1994, the modern ballpark offers fans all amenities including 6,868 seats, 17 sky boxes, picnic areas, and a state-of-the-art 17' x 53' high-definition video board. Yet the ballpark maintains its old-style architecture, character, and heritage. In 2018, Baseball America named it one of America's best minor league ballparks, noting that it "has stood the test of time as one of the jewels of the minors ..."







