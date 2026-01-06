Sea Dogs to Hold Food Drive

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs, in partnership with Maine Credit Unions, will hold their annual Food Drive, which will run from Monday, January 5th, through Friday, January 30th. All the collected food items will be donated to the Good Shepherd Food Bank.

As in the past, this year's food drive will be "Buy One, Bring One, Get One." For every ticket purchased and every donated food item you bring, you will receive a free Sea Dogs ticket to the same game. For example, if you buy three tickets to the June 18th game and bring in three food items, you will receive three additional complimentary tickets of equal or lesser value to the June 18th game. The offer is good for Reserved and General Admission seating, subject to availability.

Fans may take advantage of this offer by bringing their non-perishable food items to the Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field Ticket Office. The Sea Dogs Ticket Office is open Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Each year, the Sea Dogs have been able to donate hundreds of food items to the Good Shepherd Food Bank thanks to the generosity of Sea Dogs' fans.

For over 35 years, Maine Credit Unions Campaign for Ending Hunger has helped neighbors. Through collective action, Maine credit unions are making a difference- supporting local food programs and helping ensure all Mainers have access to healthy, nutritious food. Join us as we work to end hunger, together.

The Sea Dogs open their 33rd season on Tuesday, April 7th at 4:00 PM against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays). Tickets are now on sale for all 2026 home games and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500.







