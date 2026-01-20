Registration Now Open for Mother's Day 5K

Published on January 20, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Registration is now open for the Portland Sea Dogs' Mother's Day 5K road race. The race held in conjunction with the Maine Track Club benefits Maine breast cancer patients and research, with the proceeds going to the American Cancer Society. The race will be held on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10th at 9:15 AM.

The race is open to the public. Walkers and wheelchair racers are welcome as well. Runners can register for the race at www.seadogs.com. Early registration is $27.00. Rates will increase after April 14th. Kids 16 and under and seniors 62 and over are eligible for a $5.00 discount on registration. The first 750 registrants will receive a free race t-shirt.

There will also be a Kids Run beginning at 8:30 AM, which is free of charge.

Slugger and his Mom lead the way on the flat 5K course which begins in front of the Portland Expo building, travels down Park Avenue, turns down St. John Street, and makes a right onto Noyes Street, a right onto Oakdale Street, a left onto Falmouth Street, a right onto Durham Street, a right onto Bedford Street, a left onto Deering Avenue, a left into Deering Oaks and follows the Oaks and exits Deering Oaks taking a right onto Deering Avenue and crosses the street to the entrance to Fitzpatrick where the runners will run behind the bleachers into centerfield and finishes in front of the third base dugout at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field.

The top overall male and female finishers will receive a trophy, a pair of 2026 Season Tickets, and throw out the ceremonial first-pitch prior to a future Sea Dogs game. The top three male and female finishers in each age group will also be presented with awards. All participants of the race will receive a complimentary ticket to attend a future Sea Dogs game.

The mission of the American Cancer Society is to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. As we all know, when cancer strikes, it hits from all sides. That is why the American Cancer Society is committed to attacking cancer from every angle. With more than 100 years of experience and leadership, the American Cancer Society is a global force, fighting all cancers on all fronts, across the US, and around the globe.

The Sea Dogs Mother's Day 5K Road Race traditionally raises around $20,000 annually for the American Cancer Society.

Following the race, the Sea Dogs will host the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays) at 1:00 PM at Delta Dental Park. The team will be donning pink jerseys in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness.

The Sea Dogs open their 33rd season on Tuesday, April 7th at 4:00 PM against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays). Tickets are now on sale for all 2026 home games and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500.







Eastern League Stories from January 20, 2026

Registration Now Open for Mother's Day 5K - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.