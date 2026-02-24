Kids Get in Free on Opening Day

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs have announced that kids can attend Opening Day for free when attending with a paying adult. The Sea Dogs' home opener is set for Tuesday, April 7th, at 4:00 PM against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays) at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field.

For the first time since the Sea Dogs' inaugural season in 1994, Opening Day will be a day game, starting at 4:00 PM. Gates will open at 2:30 PM.

"We are putting the 'day' back into Opening Day," stated Sea Dogs General Manager Jesse Scaglion. "Opening Day is a special day, and we want to make sure kids have the ability to attend. With the earlier start, they can come after school and still get a good night's sleep on a school night. With the free ticket offer for kids, we hope to pack the stadium with kids and families cheering on the Sea Dogs. It's the perfect way to start a new season."

Kids 17 and under are eligible for the free ticket with a paying adult. Fans can take advantage of the kids' free ticket office by ordering tickets online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at 207-879-9500.

Julia Gagnon is scheduled to perform the National Anthem on Opening Day.

