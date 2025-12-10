Sea Dogs to Host Holiday at Hadlock on Saturday

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs will host their annual Holiday at Hadlock event on Saturday, December 13th, from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM. The Sea Dogs will turn the place of summer memories into a winter wonderland. The free event, open to the public, will be highlighted by Santa's arrival from the North Pole via helicopter (ELF One).

Santa Claus is scheduled to land at 11:00 AM at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field from the North Pole. Santa will then be available to meet with the children.

Other activities include an arts & crafts room, free hot chocolate & cookies, make your own s'mores station, holiday music, face painters and balloon artists, games, costumed holiday characters, Crusher, and of course Slugger the Sea Dog.

Fans attending are encouraged to donate a new unwrapped toy to the Toys-for-Tots program. The Marines will be on hand to collect the donations.

Additionally, fans will be able to get a head start on their holiday shopping as both the Sea Dogs' Ticket Office and Souvenir Shop will be open to allow fans to give the gift of summer this winter.

The Sea Dogs open their 33rd season on Tuesday, April 7th at 4:00 PM against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays). Tickets are now on sale for all 2026 home games and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500.







