Fightin Phils Announce Two Postgame Drone Shows for 2026 Season

Published on January 14, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - After an incredibly successful postgame drone show in 2025, the Reading Fightin Phils are excited to announce the return of the fan-favorite attraction, with TWO postgame drone shows scheduled during the 2026 season.

The first drone show will take place on Saturday, June 13, following a 6:45 p.m. first pitch against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. Presented by Penn State Health St. Joseph and Diamond Credit Union, the show will celebrate the United States' 250th Anniversary, featuring a variety of images honoring the upcoming Semiquincentennial.

Later in the season, the Fightin Phils will host their second drone show on Saturday, August 29, also following a 6:45 p.m. first pitch, against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets. Presented by Blue Ridge Remodeling, the show will celebrate 60 Seasons of Phillies and R-Phils affiliation, along with a special "Swifties Celebration," featuring themed images from both celebrations.

The 2025 Fightin Phils Drone Show marked the first drone show in R-Phils history and was an overwhelming success. The May 17, 2025, event drew 9,691 fans, ranking as the 21st-largest crowd in FirstEnergy Stadium history and the most-attended game since the 2018 season.

Both 2026 Drone Shows are sure to be popular and fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early. While individual game tickets go on sale at a later date, fans can purchase a General Admission 10 Pack, which includes 10 General Admission tickets to be used at any game, as well as two FREE Opening Night Tickets; all for just $80. Fans can also purchase a Mini Plan or Flex Bank for the 2026 season. Mini Plans start with as few as four games, and flex banks as little as 12 tickets. Both full and half-season ticket plans are on sale now as well. More info on season ticket packages can be found HERE or by calling 610-370-BALL.

The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium to open the 2026 season on Tuesday, April 7 against the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies). Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are available now and can be purchased online at rphils.com, by calling 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Alarm Tech R-Phils Team Store is open 24/7 online at rphils.com/shop.

