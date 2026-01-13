WWE Legend Lita Headlines Tribute to Pro Wrestling Night on July 17

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, are excited to announce that WWE legend Lita will appear at the Fightin Phils' game on Friday, July 17 against the Altoona Curve at FirstEnergy Stadium.

A limited number of VIP Ticket Packages are on sale now and include a meet-and-greet opportunity with Lita, along with a special Lita bobblehead. A VIP Package, which includes a meet-and-greet and bobblehead, is $85. Fans wishing to purchase just the Lita Bobblehead can get it for $30. A game ticket is also required to be purchased in addition to the VIP or Bobblehead package. Fans can purchase tickets and VIP packages now while supplies last.

In addition to the VIP experience, Lita will take part in a free autograph signing for fans during the game. The evening will be themed as a Tribute to Pro Wrestling Night, highlighted by post-game Regional Championship Wrestling, which has become a fan-favorite attraction at FirstEnergy Stadium over the years.

Amy Dumas, known to WWE fans around the world as Lita, is one of the most influential and groundbreaking performers in professional wrestling history. A four-time WWE Women's Champion, Lita helped redefine women's wrestling during WWE's "Attitude Era," becoming synonymous with athleticism, fearlessness, and innovation inside the ring. Her high-flying style, including her signature moonsault, broke barriers and set a new standard for female competitors on the global stage.

Beyond her championship success, Lita remains a pop-culture icon whose impact spans generations of fans. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014 and has made multiple celebrated returns to WWE in recent years, including a Women's Tag Team Championship run in 2022. Known for her authenticity and strong connection with fans, Lita continues to inspire athletes and entertainers worldwide.

The night will also feature several additional promotions, including a post-game fireworks show and a Baseballtown Connect Friday, with the Fightin Phils wearing their new Baseballtown Connect uniforms on the field. It will also be a Celebrate Your Faith Night, featuring a pre-game faith discussion with R-Phils players. Fans interested in participating in the Celebrate Your Faith discussion can contact the Fightin Phils Group Department.

The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium to open the 2026 season on Tuesday, April 7 against the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies). Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are available now and can be purchased online at rphils.com, by calling 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Alarm Tech R-Phils Team Store is open 24/7 online at rphils.com/shop.

