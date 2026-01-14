Fisher Cats to Launch 2026 Single-Game Tickets with Limited $6.03 Promotion

MANCHESTER, NH - On Wednesday, January 14, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats announced that all 2026 single-game tickets will be available on Friday, January 16, at 6:03 PM EST at nhfishercats.com. In addition to the announcement of 6:03 PM night games in 2026, the Fisher Cats are embracing New Hampshire's 603 area code with a select amount single-game tickets for every home game at $6.03 (plus applicable fees) from Friday's launch until Tuesday, January 20 at 6:03 AM EST.

Season tickets and mini-plans for New Hampshire's 2026 season are on sale now. Join the '04 Society and gain access to exclusive membership benefits, such as prioritized early access to events at Delta Dental Stadium, exclusive Fisher Cats gifts and more.

New Hampshire opens 2026 on Opening Day for the second consecutive season when the 2025 Eastern League champions, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (NYM), visit Delta Dental Stadium. In 2026, eight of the 12 Eastern League teams are scheduled to visit the Granite State.







