Altoona Curve Announce 2026 Promotional Schedule

Published on February 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, PA -The Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, are excited to announce the full 2026 promotional schedule, which will feature a theme or promotion for all 69 home games at Peoples Natural Gas Field!

"We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the ballpark on April 2 to kick off the 2026 season," said Curve GM Nate Bowen. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create a wide variety of theme nights and giveaways that fans will love this season!"

The 2026 season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, features 19 fireworks shows, three bobble giveaways, celebrity guest appearances and plenty of unique theme nights and desired giveaways that will certainly make the season one-of-a-kind in Curve, PA.

The campaign kicks off with Opening Night at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Thursday, April 2 at 6:00 p.m. when the Curve hosts the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.

Opening Night will feature an appearance from former Altoona Curve and Major League infielder Cole Tucker! Tucker, who won a championship with the Curve and spent 2017 & 2018 in Altoona, retired from baseball before the 2025 season and has served as a radio host and TV analyst for MLB Network. Opening Night also features the first fireworks show of the season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, Furrer Beverage, Aerial Communications/OverWatch Security, and Home Genius Exteriors.

Click here to view the full 2026 Altoona Curve Promotional Schedule.

REBRANDS AND SPECIALTY JERSEYS

This season features six different specialty uniforms, including the return of Los Peces Dorados, two new identities, and the opportunity to bid on game-worn jerseys through MiLB Auctions.

Los Peces Dorados, Altoona's popular Copa de la Diversión identity, returns for the 2026 season after making a splash in its first two seasons. The "Gold Fish" will appear five times throughout the 2026 season, including April 16, May 12, July 8, August 15, and September 9.

Liberty, Baseball, and Powdered Wigs! As part of the America250 PA celebration, the Altoona Curve will take the field as the Pennsylvania Continentals once a month in 2026, presented by the Blair County Suicide Prevention Task Force and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. This revolutionary rebrand represents the spirit of America, the U.S. Continental Army, and the fight for independence that shaped our nation 250 years ago. Pennsylvania's deep connection to the American Revolution is embodied in the brand design. The Pennsylvania Continentals will take the field on April 3, May 22, June 25, July 10, August 15, and September 12. Fans can bid on game-worn jerseys via MiLBAuctions.com following the game on Saturday, September 12.

The Curve will come out of their shells as the Altoona Mud Turtles for one weekend only, presented by Keller Engineers! Catch these reptiles and their turtle-powered, colorful jerseys during Altoona Mud Turtles Weekend from Friday, June 12 through Sunday, June 14 when the Chesapeake Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, come to town.

In addition to these rebrands, there will be three specialty themed Curve uniforms throughout the 2026 season. The Curve bring pitch energy to the diamond on Soccer Night, featuring a Soccer Style Jersey, presented by the Altoona Railroaders Museum, on Saturday, May 2 when the Curve host the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. Fans can place their bids on game-worn and autographed jerseys via MiLBAuctions.com.

Saturday, July 11 when the Richmond Flying Squirrels come back to town, we celebrate A Charlie Brown Christmas in July with a festive Peanuts-inspired jersey, presented by Sheetz & Sheetz For the Kidz. Fans can place their bids on game-worn and autographed jerseys via MiLBAuctions.com.

Curve fans won't want to miss Wizarding Weekend at PNG Field, where magic will be in the air! The weekend is headlined by Harry Potter Night on Saturday, August 1, featuring a Harry Potter themed Jersey, presented by Family Services. Fans can place their bids on game-worn and autographed jerseys via MiLBAuctions.com.

BOBBLEHEADS AND PREMIUM GIVEWAWAYS

The 2026 season features three bobble giveaways featuring former Altoona Curve players, as well as plenty of exciting items for fans to take home!

Only two Altoona Curve pitchers have gone on to win the Cy Young Award, and we will celebrate them both with a bobblehead series in 2026! These two bobbleheads will connect at the base, making them a must for any Curve fan's collection.

The first bobblehead comes during our Opening Weekend on Friday, April 3 against the Harrisburg Senators when we celebrate a historic season on the mound with a Paul Skenes Cy Young Bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, presented by Unifirst. Our second bobblehead features the ace of the 2012 Curve, a Gerrit Cole Cy Young Bobblehead and will be given away on Saturday, April 18 to the first 1,000 fans.

The final bobblehead comes during Wizarding Weekend. On Friday, July 31, the first 1,000 fans will take home a Konnor "Griffin the Great" Bobblehead, presented by Peoples. This bobble is perfect for any aspiring wizard or baseball fan and kicks off the three-day Wizarding Weekend event.

Back by popular demand in 2026 is Hawaiian Night, featuring a Hawaiian Shirt giveaway, presented by Nuts for You, to the first 1,000 fans on Thursday, July 30.

In addition to the Hawaiian Shirt giveaway, there will be four T-Shirt giveaways this season, where the first 1,000 fans will receive a unique Curve themed T-Shirt. The first giveaway falls on Hillbilly Night with a Hillbilly T-Shirt on Friday, May 1 at 6:00 p.m. when the Curve hosts the Richmond Flying Squirrels, presented by Unkel Joe's Woodshed. The second giveaway comes with Military Appreciation Weekend with a Military-themed T-Shirt on Saturday, May 16 at 6:00 p.m. against the Harrisburg Senators, presented by Martin Oil, PSCOA, Sweat for Vets, Care Smart Solutions, and Warriors, Weapons, and Wheels.

The third giveaway comes on Superhero Night on Friday, August 14 at 6:00 p.m. against the Akron RubberDucks and features a Mascot Superhero T-Shirt, presented by The Altoona Mirror and Double Tap Indoor Gun Range & Training Center. Finally, a Mystery T-Shirt giveaway will round out our 2026 season on Sunday, September 13 at 1:00 p.m. against the Akron RubberDucks, presented by the Central PA Autism Community and Gorilla House.

This season, the Curve are excited to continue their partnership with Penn State Altoona's Sheetz Fellows program. Through this partnership, Sheetz Fellows students work directly with the Altoona Curve staff to plan and execute their own theme night. This year's theme is Golf Night on Friday April 17, where the first 1,000 fans will take home a Magnetic Divot Tool, presented by New Pig. Fans also have the opportunity to pre-order an exclusive Golf Night Hat & T-Shirt combo.

Fans can keep the Curve at the front of their minds all season long with a 2026 Magnet Schedule Giveaway to the first 2,500 fans, presented by Bolger Brothers, on Saturday, April 4 when the Curve round out Opening Weekend against the Harrisburg Senators.

Other fun giveaways scheduled for this season include a Penny Giveaway on Wednesday, April 15 to the first 500 fans, an Inflatable Bat on Sunday, May 24 to the first 1,000 fans, presented by Power House Subs, a Beach Towel on Thursday, June 11 to the first 1,000 fans, presented by Morefield, and a Slap Koozie giveaway on Friday, June 12, presented by Xfinity.

SPECIAL APPEARANCES

Along with our Opening Night appearance from Cole Tucker, there will be more exciting appearances coming throughout the season at Peoples Natural Gas Field this summer!

On Thursday, August 13 when the Curve host the Akron RubberDucks, former Pittsburgh Steelers center and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dermontti Dawson will be in attendance to meet with fans and sign autographs, presented by UPMC Health Plan. Fans can purchase VIP meet and greet packages.

Join us for Buccomania Night on Friday, August 28 when the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, come to town. This night will celebrate our affiliation with the Pittsburgh Pirates and bring out the Bucco Brigade's in-game entertainment as well as LOCO's great friends the Pirates Parrot and Pierogies.

LOCO will invite all his best friends to the ballpark on Saturday, August 29 when we host Mascot-Palooza on LOCO's 11th Birthday! Fans also won't want to miss Sesame Street Day, featuring an appearance from Costume Character Elmo from Sesame Street, who will be at PNG Field on Sunday, May 3, presented by Peoples.

SPECIAL THEMED NIGHTS

The 2026 season will bring unique, entertaining themes every night! To learn about all 69 themes for our home games this season, click here.

It's been a while, but Bark in the Park is back, presented by Sylvan Veterinary Hospital! We are rolling out the red carpet (and plenty of water bowls) for your four-legged friends. Special outfield seating lets pups and their people enjoy the game together. It's the first Bark in the Park since 2015 in Curve, PA!

Kids and parents throughout the area will be thrilled for the return of Education Days throughout the 2026 season. On Thursday, April 30 at 11:00 a.m. against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Wednesday, May 13 at 11:00 a.m. against the Harrisburg Senators, and Wednesday, May 20 at 11:00 a.m. against the Erie SeaWolves, the Curve will educate the game's youngest fans through baseball, presented by ARC Federal Credit Union.

Wednesday, July 29 features the return of the popular Super Splash Day, presented by the Altoona Water Authority, where fans can stay cool on a sunshine-filled July game day against the Chesapeake Baysox at 12:05 p.m.

Faith Nights return to the ballpark this season with two unique, faith-filled games. The first Faith game of the season comes on Sunday, June 28 against the Reading Fightin' Phils at 1:00 p.m. The second will be on Sunday, August 30 against the Erie SeaWolves at 6:00 p.m.

Scout Nights will return to the ballpark this summer, providing scout packs with the opportunity to say the Pledge of Allegiance on the field, watch a Curve game, view a movie on the videoboard and have a sleepover in the outfield. These Saturday dates include June 13 against the Chesapeake Baysox, July 10 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, and August 15 against the Akron RubberDucks.

The Curve will recognize the 2026 1st Summit Bank Teachers of the Year on Saturday May 2 at 4:00 p.m. against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Wednesday, June 24 will be Diabetes Awareness Night, presented by United Rentals. Thursday, May 21 will be Mental Health Awareness Night, presented by Blair County Suicide Prevention Task Force and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Sunday, April 19 will be Autism Acceptance Day, featuring a Soft Baseball Giveaway to the first 500 kids, presented by the Central PA Autism Community.

FIREWORKS SHOWS

The 2026 season will once again feature 19 action-packed fireworks shows. Throughout the season, different themes will accompany our fireworks presentations. The dates and themes of our 2026 fireworks shows are listed below. Those listed in bold are special 6:30 p.m. first pitch games.

Thursday, April 2 at 6:00 p.m. - Epic Classical Fireworks

Presented by Stuckey Automotive, Home Genius Exteriors, Aerial Communications/OverWatch Security, Furrer Beverage

Friday, May 15 at 6:00 p.m. - Military Anthems Themed Fireworks

Presented by Aerial Communications/OverWatch Security, East Broad Top Railroad, Breezeline

Sunday, May 17 at 6:00 p.m. - Military Rock Themed Fireworks

Presented by Southern Alleghenies EMS, Breezeline

Saturday, May 23 at 6:00 p.m. - Halloween Themed Fireworks

Presented by Gorilla House, Ollinger Brothers, Breezeline, PA Army National Guard

Tuesday, June 9 at 6:30 p.m. - One Sky, One Community Themed Fireworks

Presented by 1st Summit Bank, Steinbacher, Goodall & Yurchak, LOCHER Apparel & Candles

Sunday, June 14 - at 6:00 p.m. Retro Cartoon Themed Fireworks

Presented by Home Genius Exteriors, Breezeline, Furrer Beverage

Thursday, June 25 at 6:30 p.m. - Epic Movie Scores Themed Fireworks

Presented by Wingate by Wyndham Downtown Altoona, Breezeline, Quatrini Law Group

Saturday, June 27 at 6:30 p.m. - Star Wars Themed Fireworks

Presented by PA Lottery

Tuesday, July 7 at 6:30 p.m. - TV Themes Fireworks

Presented by Aerial Communications/OverWatch Security, Furrer Beverage, PA Army National Guard

Saturday, July 11 at 6:30 p.m. - "Good Grief!" Fireworks

Presented by Home Genius Exteriors, Wingate by Wyndham Downtown Altoona, Altoona Mirror, The Tailored Closet & Premier Garage of Central PA

Tuesday, July 28 at 6:30 p.m. - Heavy Metal Themed Fireworks

Presented by Senior Life

Saturday, August 1 at 6:30 p.m. - Magical Themed Fireworks

Presented by Home Genius Exteriors, Health Care First Credit Union, Breezeline, Furrer Beverage

Sunday, August 2 at 6:00 p.m. - Adventure & Fantasy Themed Fireworks

Presented by Breezeline, Penn Highlands Healthcare

Tuesday, August 11 at 6:00 p.m. - Old-School Rap Themed Fireworks

Presented by PA One Call, SRS Building Products

Saturday, August 15 at 6:00 p.m. - "You Give Fireworks a Bad Name"

Presented by Aerial Communications/OverWatch Security, Steinbacher, Goodall & Yurchak, Breezeline, Penn Highlands Healthcare

Sunday, August 16 at 6:00 p.m. - After-School Anthems Themed Fireworks

Presented by Pro Disposal, Breezeline, ARC Federal Credit Union

Saturday, August 29 at 6:00 p.m. - Player Choice Fireworks

Presented by Breezeline, Champion Roofing, Unlimited Cycle Center

Sunday, August 30 at 6:00 p.m. - "Now, That's What I Call Fireworks"

Presented by Precious Life, Bedford Regional Urology

Saturday, September 12 at 6:00 p.m. - "Liberty Under the Stars Fireworks"

Presented by Home Genius Exteriors, Aerial Communications/OverWatch Security, Breezeline, Furrer Beverage

DAILY VALUE PROMOTIONS

The Curve are pleased to continue several fan-favorite daily value promotions available throughout the season.

Tuesday night games are 2-for-Tuesday where fans can purchase two for the price of one tickets, hot dogs and small popcorn, presented by Breezeline.

Wednesdays at the ballpark are jam-packed with great value. On Why Not Wednesday's fans can enjoy $6 glasses of wine and enjoy complimentary tickets available at Five Star Mitsubishi of Altoona. Wednesdays also offer complimentary play in the WIC Kids Zone. Wednesdays at PNG Field are presented by the Altoona Mirror, WIC, and Five Star Mitsubishi. *Excludes May 13 & May 20 Education Day Games and July 29 Super Splash Day*

New in 2026 is the Curve Coozie Club, presented by Levity Brewing Company. Any fan who purchases this package will receive a limited edition 24oz Commemorative Coozie and a T-Shirt. Fans can then bring their Coozie back to the ballpark each Wednesday to receive $2 off any canned alcoholic beverage.

Thursdays are Thirstday at PNG Field with $2 off 24 oz. select domestic drafts, $2 22oz. sodas and $2 Kunzler Griller hot dogs, presented by Q94. * Excludes April 30 Education Day Game*

Fridays are FRY Day at the Ballpark, presented by the PA Lottery. Kickoff your weekend at the ballpark with live music and fun while you can indulge in $1 off specialty French Fries.

Every Saturday and Sunday, kids can run the bases postgame.

Each Sunday throughout the season is a Ritchey's Dairy Kids Club game with complimentary memberships available and an opportunity to join in special experiences around the ballpark throughout the summer. For more information on Richey's Dairy Kids Club and the Little Locos package, click here.

Single game tickets will go on sale at CurveFest, presented by Ravine, on Saturday, February 28 at Peoples Natural Gas Field. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., fans will have their first opportunity to purchase individual tickets at the Curve Box Office.

New for 2026, fans will have the opportunity to purchase parking in advance for any game of their choosing beginning at CurveFest. Parking will also be available to purchase online in advance.

The VIP Lot is reserved for Season Ticket Members with a VIP Lot parking pass, suite holders and individual fans on a limited basis (until VIP Lot passes are no longer available, on a game-by-game basis). Individual parking passes are $5 each. When all VIP Lot passes have been sold, additional parking is available for $4 in the parking garage between PNG Field and Lakemont Park. There are three levels of parking for fans in the Park Ave. garage and cart service is available for fans who may need it, running one hour before first pitch to 30 minutes following the game.

Fans who purchase tickets for Opening Night at CurveFest will receive an additional complimentary ticket, of equal or lesser value, to any other April or May 2026 home game. For more information on CurveFest, click here.

For tickets and more information on the 2026 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open online 24/7/365.







